NJ legal expert takes stock of legal rights that might hang in the balance

Legal experts are warning the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision allowing states to ban abortion could open the door for rollbacks on other established rights, namely gay marriage, access to birth control and parental rights that have been in place for decades by using the same legal reasoning to apply to those cases. In Alabama, it’s already happening. Conservative lawmakers are pushing the courts to help ban certain hormone and medical treatments for transgender youth. For many, it means the 14th Amendment’s protection of certain rights are now hanging in the balance.

Thomas Prol, former New Jersey State Bar Association president and founding member of Garden State Equality, discusses the prospects of further reversals of rights.