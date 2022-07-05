NJ legal expert takes stock of legal rights that might hang in the balance

Interview with Thomas Prol, a founding member of Garden State Equality

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | July 5, 2022 | Politics, More Issues

Legal experts are warning the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision allowing states to ban abortion could open the door for rollbacks on other established rights, namely gay marriage, access to birth control and parental rights that have been in place for decades by using the same legal reasoning to apply to those cases. In Alabama, it’s already happening. Conservative lawmakers are pushing the courts to help ban certain hormone and medical treatments for transgender youth. For many, it means the 14th Amendment’s protection of certain rights are now hanging in the balance.

Thomas Prol, former New Jersey State Bar Association president and founding member of Garden State Equality, discusses the prospects of further reversals of rights.

Health Care
Access to abortion is an uphill battle for some in New Jersey
Social Issues, Health Care
After Roe, what next? Are other rights in danger?
TAGS: BIRTH CONTROL GAY MARRIAGE NEW JERSEY STATE BAR ASSOCIATION SUPREME COURT THOMAS PROL TRANSGENDER YOUTH
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