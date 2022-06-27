Credit: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Fifty years of legal precedent ended on Friday when the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling for Dobbs v. Jackson overturned Roe v. Wade. In New Jersey and elsewhere, many are wondering if other rights could be overturned.

As Roe was overturned, leaving abortion access hanging in the balance for many people across the country, some advocates and experts raised the alarms over marriage equality, contraception and other rights established in the courts over the last five decades.

“Now that this major legal underpinning — this is a foundational issue for a lot of cases, this idea that the 14th Amendment sweeps up and protects all people under an equal protection analysis and the due process analysis — that’s now gone out the window because of this decision,” said Tom Prol, former New Jersey State Bar Association president and founding member of Garden State Equality.

Nestled in Justice Clarence Thomas’ majority opinion for Dobbs, he wrote that people should not worry about the future of other legal precedents not concerning abortion — then immediately stated he believed that other Supreme Court decisions should be revisited because “any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous.’”

Thomas then went on to label Griswold v. Connecticut (the right to contraception), Lawrence v. Texas (the right to same-sex intimacy) and Obergefell v. Hodges (equal protections for same-sex marriages) as decisions that should be reconsidered.

Thomas’ sentiments were reflected in the court’s syllabus, or summary of the main opinion, which said that abortion was not “rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition” so it could not be an “ordered liberty.”

And so the court’s decision to end Roe undermined how the 14th Amendment was used to protect certain rights. While stating the Constitution makes “no express reference to a right to obtain an abortion,” the court said in its syllabus that abortion was not a “liberty” that could be protected under the amendment’s substantive due process clause, or the principle that courts use to protect people’s constitutional rights from government obstruction.

“As I have previously explained, ‘substantive due process’ is an oxymoron that ‘lack[s] any basis in the Constitution,’” Thomas wrote in his opinion.

What Thomas and Alito want

But there are many rights enjoyed by Americans today that aren’t “rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition,” like racial equity. Some experts say same-sex marriage and the right to contraceptives could be next.

Prol noted that Justices Thomas and Samuel Alito have been calling for the end of Roe and Obergefell for years, and added that Thomas’ opinion for Dobbs was “disingenuous” because he left out Loving v. Virginia in his list of decisions that should be reconsidered. Loving relied on the 14th Amendment to allow for interracial marriages, and Thomas himself is in an interracial marriage.

Thomas also stated in his opinion that the Supreme Court has overturned decisions in the past, citing how Brown v. Board of Education (ending segregation in schools) overturned Plessy v. Ferguson (the idea of “separate but equal”).

“This Court’s history shows, however, that stare decisis is not absolute, and indeed cannot be absolute,” said Thomas, referring to the legal principle of standing by precedent.

One critic called that a “very pernicious comparison.”

Prol: ‘This idea that the 14th Amendment sweeps up and protects all people under an equal protection analysis and the due process analysis — that’s now gone out the window because of this decision.’

“To kind of say that Black people do have humanity is not comparable to stripping away the right to reproductive justice — a woman’s right to choose,” said Andrea McChristian, director of policy for the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice.

Credit: (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

Legal experts say it’s easy to poke holes in Thomas’ opinion, that they worry the same “false logic” could be used to strike down same-sex marriage and contraceptives.

“What we all know about this concept of America is really out the window, now that your right to be free and live your life with dignity, and without the government intruding and telling you what to do. It’s a scary time when this sort of concept is coming out of the nation’s highest court,” Prol said.

Kim Mutcherson, co-dean of Rutgers Law School, echoed Prol’s thoughts, adding that it’s not “hyperbole” for people to be worried.

Fear that contraception could be next

“(Thomas is) basically giving an invitation. ‘Somebody give us the opportunity.’ So when … Kentucky passes a statute that says, ‘Married people have to get permission to get birth control,’ and that winds its way up to the Supreme Court, well, there’s your opportunity to now say, ‘This whole birth control thing, that was so silly,’” she said.

Dr. Glenmarie Matthews, a member of the New Jersey Black Women Physicians Association, said there’s “always been a fear” in the medical community that if Roe were to fall, contraception could be next.

“Especially with insurance coverage for contraception, because we’ve seen that in the past as a thing where insurances were selectively choosing what contraceptives they wanted to cover versus not cover,” said Matthews, who is also a practicing OB-GYN.

Matthews added that she also worries about the future of contraceptives because of misunderstandings about how they work. Some Republican politicians have said contraceptives “end pregnancies.”

“They feel like Plan B is an abortive agent, which we know that it’s not. They feel like an IUD is also an abortive agent, which we know it’s not … So in fact, the Plan B doesn’t work if you’ve already ovulated after taking the pill, and you can still get pregnant,” Matthews said.

NJ’s stance on abortion

In New Jersey, the right to abortion has been codified within the last year, and Gov. Phil Murphy has committed to helping people from other states seek abortions here. He has called on companies to move their operations to New Jersey, where abortion rights are safe for now.

“While New Jersey planned for this eventuality by codifying a woman’s right to an abortion under state law, it is incumbent that we do more to fully secure reproductive rights and ensure access to reproductive health care without delay,” Murphy said in a statement about the court’s decision. “Until we do, my Administration will take the necessary steps to fully protect both New Jersey’s women and those who come to our state to access the freedom which may no longer exist in their home state.”

The state Legislature has battled over how far New Jersey’s abortion laws should go — and abortion access advocates say the law, as it stands, excludes transgender people, people of color and those who are incarcerated because these groups don’t have the same access or ability to travel for reproductive care.

“In New Jersey, our right to abortion is guaranteed by the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, signed into law by Governor Murphy in January of this year. But rights without access are meaningless,” said Kaitlyn Wojtowicz, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey, in a statement.

“There is much more to do in New Jersey to ensure that everyone — regardless of income, insurance coverage, or immigration status — can access the care they need to make their own personal decisions about their bodies and their lives,” she added.

In the wake of Roe, the future remains uncertain for the rest of the country.

“I’m thinking a lot about the people who have appointments today, people who have appointments next week, to terminate their pregnancies … and are going to go to bed tonight thinking, ‘What am I going to do?’” Mutcherson said.

“I just feel such a deep sense of sadness for folks who are feeling incredibly trapped and incredibly scared right now,” she added.