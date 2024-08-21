NFL veteran warns high school athletes about dangers of opioids

Jefferson Township High School athletes heard from an eight-year NFL veteran about the dangers of opioid abuse Tuesday.

Former Rutgers standout Ray Lucas spoke to the students, continuing his involvement with “Knock Out Opioid Abuse,” an initiative hosted by Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

Lucas says he overcame a life-threatening opioid addiction, brought on by injuries suffered during his professional career.

“My message is, I’m a survivor. If I can do it, anyone can do it,” he said, emphasizing that even star athletes can suffer from addiction. “It’s not the guy dancing in front of your mom for some change. It’s the upper echelon of society. It affects every single one, doesn’t matter the creed, religion, whatever you are. You probably have someone in your family that struggles with opioid addiction.”

“I think he has an ability to really connect with young people, having had the same experiences as many of these young people,” said Angelo Valente, executive director for Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

“It makes it vital. It makes it real life,” said Bill Koch, the school’s athletic director. Two of Koch’s former roommates died from opioid addiction, and he’s happy to see Lucas tell his story to impressionable teenagers.