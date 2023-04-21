New regulations to address problem gambling

State Attorney General Matt Platkin announced new gambling regulations in an effort to help those struggling with gambling problems. On Thursday, Platkin unveiled plans to eliminate gambling ads in places that might entice people under 21 years old to gamble, prohibit signage of “guaranteed wins” or “risk-free bets” unless customers are fully compensated for the money they lose and also ensure the presence of the national gambling hotline in gambling ads.

Platkin said the measures “will help protect consumers and make it easier for individuals to access the help they need when their gaming behavior becomes problematic.”