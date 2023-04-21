New regulations to address problem gambling

The regulations include the elimination of gambling ads in certain places

Raven Santana, Correspondent | April 21, 2023 | Business, More Issues

State Attorney General Matt Platkin announced new gambling regulations in an effort to help those struggling with gambling problems. On Thursday, Platkin unveiled plans to eliminate gambling ads in places that might entice people under 21 years old to gamble, prohibit signage of “guaranteed wins” or “risk-free bets” unless customers are fully compensated for the money they lose and also ensure the presence of the national gambling hotline in gambling ads.

Platkin said the measures “will help protect consumers and make it easier for individuals to access the help they need when their gaming behavior becomes problematic.”

Social Issues
Latest push in NJ to curb problem gambling
WATCH 4:58
Social Issues, Business
Gambling addiction increases in NJ as sports betting and ads soar
TAGS: 1-800 GAMBLER BETTING GAMBLE GAMBLING GAMBLING ADDICTION GAMBLING ADS MATT PLATKIN NATIONAL GAMBLING HOTLINE NEW JERSEY ATTORNEY GENERAL
Click here to contact NJ Spotlight News