Gambling addiction increases in NJ as sports betting and ads soar

A blitz of sports betting ads is saturating the marketplace for Super Bowl LVII. Bettors nationwide will wager an estimated $16 billion on the game, double the total for last year’s Super Bowl.

The exploding profits and glitzy ads disguise a growing problem, according to Felicia Grondin, executive director of the Council on Compulsive Gambling in New Jersey. “They present a very glamorous, no-lose situation when it comes to gambling,” she said. “They don’t talk about losing.” Grondin said the more wagers there are, the more helpline calls are received at 800-GAMBLER from people developing gambling problems.

A pending Rutgers study confirms that New Jersey has a much higher percentage of people who struggle with gaming addictions compared to the rest of the nation. It’s not what proponents of sports betting expected when the measure passed in 2018. What’s the answer? One idea: an initiative from New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement will try to proactively identify problem gamblers and offer them help.