Congestion pricing: ‘We plan to fight,’ Gottheimer says

“We plan to fight. We plan to fight hard over the next 30 days and beyond. That’s what we do in Jersey when somebody’s trying to stick it to us,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5th) said Tuesday as he stood with Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8th) at the entrance to the Holland Tunnel. The congressmen vowed to contest the Federal Highway Administration’s decision to greenlight the MTA’s congestion pricing plan, including its environmental impact survey.

Most New Jerseyans who commute to Manhattan take a dim view of the MTA’s proposed congestion pricing plan, which could levy up to $23 per trip on people driving into a toll zone south of 60th Street. That’s on top of already hefty bridge and tunnel tolls. The MTA predicts car and truck traffic will divert to northern New Jersey and the Bronx to evade paying the extra toll, raising pollution levels.

Gottheimer said the MTA plan includes zero funding to mitigate environmental problems in New Jersey. He’s filing a formal demand that federal authorities revoke their initial approval and instead request a full, in-depth environmental impact study. Menendez said the plan is a thinly veiled revenue shift of toll money away from the Port Authority to boost the MTA’s bottom line by an estimated $1.2 billion over 10 years.

