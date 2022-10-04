New York’s plan to charge motorists a “congestion toll” when they enter Manhattan’s central business district has drawn a strong and bipartisan rebuke from New Jersey lawmakers.

In a 72-0 vote, members of the Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution Monday that formally opposes the plan to make New York City the first in the nation to implement what’s commonly referred to as congestion pricing.

Adopting the resolution without any debate is largely a symbolic action since the congestion-pricing plan — which is intended to reduce traffic and improve air quality in Manhattan’s central business district — is moving forward under a law passed in New York several years ago.

Still, the sponsors are hoping the resolution sends a strong message in defense of New Jersey motorists who commute regularly to Manhattan since the congestion-pricing plan could result in many being forced to pay a new charge on top of already hefty bridge tolls. Gov. Phil Murphy has raised similar concerns.

“It is disappointing that the State of New York would institute a congestion pricing plan that fails to treat residents of the State of New Jersey fairly and equally considering the interconnectedness of the citizens, workforce, and economies of the State of New York and the State of New Jersey,” according to the resolution.

Details not yet finalized

While the details have not been finalized, the goal of the congestion-pricing initiative, according to a lengthy environmental assessment released in August, is to reduce traffic and emissions in an area of Manhattan south of 60th Street. The tolling plan — which is formally called the “Central Business District Tolling Program” — also projects that more than $1 billion in new revenue would be raised annually. The revenue would be used to fund planned transportation-infrastructure improvements, including to New York City’s subway system.

Under the various scenarios covered by the environmental assessment, proposed congestion tolls for cars would range from $5 to $23, depending on the hour of travel.

Lawmakers have also raised concerns about potential unintended consequences for New Jersey, such as increasing traffic at the Lincoln and Holland tunnels.

Tolls would be levied on motorists entering the business district using the E-ZPass electronic tolling system, and anyone without E-ZPass would be mailed a bill using the address associated with the vehicle’s registration, according to New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which recently held a series of public hearings on the plan and collected written comments.

For New York motorists, the initiative could force some to begin paying tolls to enter Manhattan who currently do so for free. For New Jersey motorists, among the alternatives included in the environmental assessment were options that would allow for various forms of credits to be provided to those who already pay tolls when using the George Washington Bridge or the Holland or Lincoln tunnels.

Advocates promote the upside

For the thousands of New Jersey residents who take mass transit into New York City, advocates for the plan have said the proposed subway and bus investments could address long-standing concerns related to security and reliability. Reduced congestion could also improve air quality for those living and working in the designated business district.

But New Jersey lawmakers have come to the defense of the motorists who would be forced to pay twice to go to work and attend to other responsibilities in the central business district if full credits are not provided, including to those regularly crossing the Hudson River via the George Washington Bridge, which is located outside of the central business district.

Final decisions, including on tolls, will be made by New York officials.

They’ve also raised concerns about potential unintended consequences for New Jersey, such as increasing traffic at the Lincoln and Holland tunnels and on the region’s mass-transit systems. They point out those outcomes could result from actions taken in New York without any additional revenue for capital investments being provided to keep pace with the increased demand on New Jersey’s transportation infrastructure.

“The cost-prohibitive nature of the congestion pricing plan may lead many New Jersey motorists to utilize the already overused and in desperate need of repair Lincoln or Holland Tunnels or the constrained and aging transit systems operated by the New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit) or the Port Authority Trans-Hudson Corporation (PATH),” according to the resolution, which calls for copies of it to be sent New York’s governor, the mayor of New York City, and the chair and chief executive officer of the MTA.

The environmental assessment for the tolling initiative was required by the federal government as part of the formal planning process. It was a law passed in New York in 2019 that initially authorized implementation of congestion pricing and final decisions, including on tolls, will be made by New York officials.