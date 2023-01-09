For the 1.5 million New Jersey residents living in food deserts, getting fresh food is hampered by a number of things, including not receiving groceries because they lack a reliable delivery location. Now, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority is launching its latest grant program to deal with food insecurity in the 50 New Jersey communities identified as food deserts. Starting in the spring, food retailers can apply for grants of up to $250,000 to buy and install temperature-controlled lockers. Fresh food can be stored in those lockers for people to pick up when it’s convenient.

If you’re searching for an apartment in New Jersey — you know how tough it can be to find a place. North and Central Jersey are two of the most competitive rental markets in the nation, according to a year-end report from RentCafe, which was first reported on NorthJersey.com. In fact, North Jersey is the fifth most competitive market in the nation — there are 21 prospective renters for each available unit.

With recreational marijuana sales exceeding $100 million in New Jersey and neighboring states getting into the cannabis business, the industry is attracting a lot of attention. Last month, Rowan University announced one of the first pilot cannabis industry apprenticeship programs in the nation, in partnership with the state and others. But now more partners want to join the efforts, affording to Tony Lowman, the provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Rowan. The state has allocated $325,000 in funding for the new program.