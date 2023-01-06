Business Report: Job market, Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy, water infrastructure loan

The job market looks good for now, but brace yourself for what’s coming next. The government’s monthly jobs report released Friday showed 223,000 new jobs were added to the U.S. economy in December, and the unemployment rate was 3.5%. That’s a solid report, but Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services, says the job market will deflate later this year. Faucher is forecasting a mild recession to take hold later this year.

The end could be near for a struggling New Jersey retailer based in Union. Bed Bath & Beyond warned this week that it is running out of money and may need to file for bankruptcy. The retailer is exploring other options like restructuring or refinancing its debt. And it will provide another update next week. Bed Bath & Beyond has been trying to turn things around for sometime. The retailer closed 37 stores last year, including one in Edgewater. It’s one of a dozen retailers that shuttered stores in New Jersey last year.

New Jersey’s aging water infrastructure will be getting an overhaul, thanks to some federal funds. The state is receiving a $500,000 loan from the Environmental Protection Agency for projects in 90 communities. Money will be used to replace lead service lines and install filtration systems to protect drinking water from contamination. Funds will also be used to remediate contaminated groundwater. The EPA says its loan to New Jersey will create 16,000 jobs and save the state approximately $62.5 million.

Finally, a new date has been set for the re-opening Terminal A at Newark Airport. The Port Authority announced it will welcome passengers to the new terminal next Thursday Jan. 12. The Port Authority is promising a quote, transformative experience from curb to gate.