Atlantic City gets second recreational cannabis dispensary

On Tuesday, the second recreational cannabis dispensary in Atlantic City opened. The Design 710 dispensary is owned by Christina Casile, who said the long process to get her business up and running was anything but fun.

While Mayor Marty Small and other city officials previously expressed their support for cannabis-related tourism, in late July they announced that all new license grants would be put on hold in late July. At the time, Small said, “Our plan is still to be the East Coast hub when it comes to cannabis. We don’t want to oversaturate the market here in the city … so we’re just taking a little pause to make sure that we roll this thing out right.”

Casile said, “It may be just a temporary thing, because there were so many licenses handed out… We were in the mayor’s office two weeks ago and offered support — whether it be design support or application writing, any way to get off the ground. There are people who have a great dream but don’t know how to get it into fruition.”