Atlantic City pauses approval of cannabis businesses

Atlantic City leaders had plans for the city to become a cannabis hub on the East Coast, hoping to draw revenue and jobs. So it came as a surprise to many this week when the city decided to pump the brakes on any new cannabis business.

In an interview with NJ Spotlight News, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small explains the decision and the future of cannabis in the city.

“Our plan is still to be the East Coast hub when it comes to cannabis,” Small said. “We don’t want to oversaturate the market here in the city … so we’re just taking a little pause to make sure that we roll this thing out right.”