After Speaker fight, House ready for action and possibly lots of inaction

It took 15 votes and several days, but Congress finally has a Speaker of the House. California GOP leader Kevin McCarthy — who pointed to former President Donald Trump’s support at the end of his bruising battle. It means work can officially begin for members, but it also means the hard part is just beginning.

“One person can, at any moment over the next two years, can say let’s vote on the speaker again. It’s called a motion to vacate, which really means they’re saying to the speaker: if you do A, B, or C, we’re gonna defrock you and throw you out,” said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. He says rule changes being considered on Monday — among them a rule that puts McCarthy’s speakership in peril at the snap of a member’s finger — could bog down deliberations on critical spending and other bills.

Rutgers professor Kelly Dittmar says other new rules that could make for a two-year slog in the House could include a 72-hour waiting period before bills can be voted on and unlimited amendments to bills, so-called Open Rules.

Also, a third of the seats will go to members of the so-called Freedom Caucus, the group of ultraconservatives at the center of this revolt. A recipe for gridlock for sure, but also an opportunity for bipartisanship?