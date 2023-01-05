GOP lead House fails to elect a speaker on third day of turmoil

After three days of voting, the United States Congress still has no speaker of the House. The Republican stalemate continues with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failing to sway his opponents. That comes even after making another new round of compromises with the group of far-right members who are denying him the majority vote. The current Congress is making history as the first one in a hundred years to go through at least nine rounds of voting before electing a speaker.

Democrats remain united behind minority leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. Aside from McCarthy, GOP detractors have tossed in a few other names as nominees — Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern and even Donald Trump.

Without a speaker, the House ceases to function. Lawmakers can’t be sworn in or get security clearances to receive classified briefings. And constituents technically lack representation in the nation’s Capitol. It’s uncharted territory for the country.

Kelly Dittmar, associate professor of political science at Rutgers Camden joins NJ Spotlight News to help explain where we go from here.