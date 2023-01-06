Another day, another vote for Speaker of the House

It could be by the skin of his teeth, but Congressman Kevin McCarthy could become Speaker of the House Friday night. The Congressman failed 13 times over the last four days to secure the speakership, but as the House adjourned, McCarthy told reporters he was confident he would win it Friday night.

So is this the case of a comeback kid? Or has the future leader of the House given away all of his power? Kelly Dittmar, associate professor of political science at Rutgers-Camden, gives some insight into the backroom deals that could bring McCarthy over the finish line.