NJ governor’s race: What’s the story with Sherrill’s military records?

Credit: (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Republicans want voters to relate to the latest Mikie Sherrill story as a cheating scandal. Democrats want them to remember it as a frightening invasion of privacy on a Navy veteran.

Sherrill is the Democratic gubernatorial candidate and a current U.S. representative. Last week , mostly unredacted military records, including personal information including Sherrill’s Social Security number, were released by the National Archives to an ally of Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

That release came as news also broke that Sherrill was not permitted to walk with her graduating class at the Naval Academy because she refused to turn in classmates she knew cheated on a final exam.

With just weeks to go before Election Day, the story has exploded across cable news with both candidates taking to their most-favored networks, and flooding social media with charges and countercharges.

“They should have required any number of wickets to be gone through in order to release this, including my signature, including my social security number, including release by the Department of the Navy,” said Sherrill on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “Those, among others, were not met at all. And this low-level technician, who got this call, released all these documents and speaking to people who formerly worked at the National Archive and people who are familiar with this, they thought it was pretty breathtaking that this happened. They’ve never seen anything like it.”

On Fox News, Ciattarelli had a different take.

“She’s trying like hell to obfuscate,” he said on the Sean Hannity Show. “But there’s no obfuscating what we now know. She was not allowed to walk. Now, you asked a simple question. Why was she not allowed to walk. She could clear this all up by approving the release of her disciplinary records, which begs more questions than it answers. Look, she disqualified herself last week with that debate performance and she disqualified herself with these revelations.”

The cheating scandal they are referring to dates back to the early 1990s when a cadet got a copy of the electrical engineering exam and distributed it to hundreds of other cadets. Ultimately 24 cadets were expelled. Sherrill, who has said she refused to give up any classmates, did not walk with her class.

The details, such as they are of this scandal, may be unique but the idea of a late-campaign revelation about your opponent is not new. October surprises go back to the 1840’s.

“October surprises are usually with the presidential election. We make a big deal out of it. There’s the media narrative of ‘oh there’s this shocking moment’ days or weeks away from the campaign. You know, an October Surprise,” says Ashley Koning, director of The Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling. “This is our September Surprise, I guess. But, it really has implications for both sides and, while we don’t know systematically, qualitatively what effect this may have on voters, it seems like with much of what else is going on in the world, this will come down clearly among partisan lines.”

Micah Rasmussen, head of the Rebovich Institute for Politics at Rider University, offered a skeptical view of the idea that there’s really a scandal here at all.

“I think it’s pretty thin gruel, quite honestly,” he said. “And I don’t know if it was meant to be a campaign-ending, campaign-shattering event because, really, there are a lot of blanks. There’s a lot we don’t know, and when the Ciattarelli campaign broke it, or took it to reporters, they didn’t have a lot of the information and they’re trying to put it back on reporters to figure it out or for Mikie Sherrill to fill in the blanks. Well, that’s not really how it works. When you wanna level the charge, you make the charge, and they just don’t have it. They don’t know what it is. They don’t have any evidence that it’s not how she says it is and round and round we go. What I don’t think is that, for most voters, I don’t think it changes the perception of a candidate or turns you off to a candidate. In fact, I think Mikie Sherrill got a little bit of the best of the deal.”

So, where does it all stand right now? Each side has warned the other about pending legal action.

Republicans want Sherrill to release disciplinary records and are making a lot about the fact that Sherrill’s husband — Jason Hedberg, a fellow cadet — was a plaintiff in a lawsuit stemming from the cheating scandal, which ended up being dismissed with no action taken against Hedberg, meaning he walked with his class on graduation day.

Is there something in the disciplinary records? That’s not publicly known. But sources familiar with these types of hearings say the records could simply include language like “brought dishonor to” or “failed to meet XYZ high standard” that could become campaign attack ads, especially in these final final weeks, when hundreds of ads will already be flooding potential voters.