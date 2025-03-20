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People who coach middle school, high school and collegiate sports across the state may soon be required to complete a training program addressing eating disorders among student athletes, under a bill scheduled to be heard in an Assembly committee on Thursday.

The bill is one of several up for a vote in the Assembly Community Development and Women’s Affairs Committee this week that take a closer look at eating disorders, all of which are considered psychiatric disorders. Lawmakers are considering a measure on how health insurance companies cover treatment for eating disorders. They are also looking at expanding awareness, prevention and counseling services for the disorder to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Eating disorders, and other mental health issues, surged during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to be significant problems for adolescents and adults in New Jersey. Nationally, over 28 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime, according to a 2020 study cited by the National Eating Disorders Association. In New Jersey, the proportion of eating disorder-related emergency department visits among teenagers nearly doubled between 2019 and 2021, according to the most recent data from the New Jersey Hospital Association.

Training program for school coaches

Under the bill before lawmakers, state officials would be required to develop a “training program” that raises awareness of these disorders among student athletes and includes information on risk factors and types of eating disorders. The program would also include information on how to identify the behaviors and symptoms of a person struggling with an eating disorder and how to prevent it from occurring.

There are three main eating disorders. Anorexia nervosa is characterized by weight loss, patterns of restrictive eating and a distorted body image, in which a person fears gaining weight. Bulimia nervosa is a cycle of eating and then compensating with behaviors like self-induced vomiting while binge-eating disorder includes episodes of uncontrolled eating but does not involve purging.

Anorexia nervosa has one of the highest fatality rates of any psychiatric disorder, according to Stacey Cahn, a licensed psychologist at Rowan University’s Wellness Center. Suicide is also more prevalent for people struggling with anorexia nervosa than the general population, Cahn said.

People who coach sports, cheerleading and dance programs in public middle schools and high schools across the state, along with coaches at public universities, would need to complete the training program every two years, among other requirements in the bill.

Student athletes

“We see, unfortunately, a lot of student athletes who are exhibiting symptoms of eating disorders,” said Hannah Marcus, the clinical manager of The Center for Eating Disorders & Body Positivity at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. The health care professionals at the medical center see the disorder most among cheerleaders, gymnasts and people who compete in track and field, according to Marcus.

“I was a gymnast when I was younger, and to be frank, the smaller you are, the more aerodynamic you are. I imagine it’s similar for certain cheerleaders, same thing with runners. There’s this pressure to nourish yourself and fuel your body, but only up to a point,” said Marcus.

The legislation is “long overdue,” said Susan Murray of the Penn Medicine Princeton Center for Eating Disorders in a recent interview with NJ Spotlight News.

If coaches can detect changes in an athlete’s eating habits, their weight or their mood and can intervene early on, that is a key component of getting a student-athlete back to “healthy functioning” again,” said Murray, the supervising psychologist at the center.

“To be able to empower people to know the signs to look for and to speak up and support people when they really need someone like that in their life, that’s invaluable,” said Murray. “It’s kind of an overlooked resource to this point.”

More services

A second bill scheduled to be voted on Thursday would require the state Department of Children and Families to expand services provided by the New Jersey Statewide Student Support Services program to include eating disorder awareness, prevention and counseling services.

“The more that we talk about this [eating disorders], the more we help erase some of that stigma that our young people are facing in wanting to go for help,” said Assemblywoman Andrea Katz (D-Atlantic), a primary sponsor of the bill. “We’re letting them know [that] we know this is a problem and here’s where you can come for help.”

Another bill up for a vote Thursday in the Assembly Community Development and Women’s Affairs Committee would prohibit health insurance companies from using human body weight as a factor in determining coverage for treatment of eating disorders.

Advocates, including Jay Lassiter of Cherry Hill, said the stigma associated with eating disorders is still “so corrosive,” especially among men and boys.

“I don’t think many men are going to be clamoring to jump into this debate because it’s so heavily stigmatized,” said Lassiter, who said he has struggled with an eating disorder for decades. “The work we’ll do addressing the stigma will be baby steps — raising awareness, normalizing people coming out with their stories.”