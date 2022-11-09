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A treatment center for those struggling with eating disorders opened last week in Paramus to provide psychiatric services, group therapy and nutritional counseling to people from across the region, regardless of their ability to pay.

The facility allows people living in the northern part of the state to access treatment without having to travel far from home and serves as the first program in northern New Jersey to accept public insurance, private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. The program also accepts people who do not have insurance or who are underinsured.

“We know that eating disorders are amongst the deadliest of mental health conditions, second only to opioid addiction,” Deborah Visconi, the president and chief executive officer of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, said in a statement. “More than 375,000 New Jersey residents are affected by eating disorders, and 900,000 more will struggle with an eating disorder at some point in their lives.”

The only other program that would allow government-insured patients and people without insurance to access treatment is in Princeton at Penn Medicine Princeton Center for Eating Disorders, according to Visconi.

The opening of the Center for Eating Disorders & Body Positivity at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center coincides with an increase in eating disorders among children since the start of the new school year. The proportion of eating disorder-related emergency department visits among teenagers nearly doubled between 2019 and 2021, according to the most recent data from the New Jersey Hospital Association’s Center for Health Analytics, Research and Transformation.

“I’m really excited for this new program to be up and running. It’s so important for the community because, like everybody has reiterated today, there’s not a lot of options for people that can’t afford a program,” said Adrienne Mariano, the senior director of behavioral health services at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, whose cousin died in 2019 at the age of 31 from complications related to an eating disorder.

At the time of her cousin’s death, Mariano said it was devastating for the family and she blamed herself because she was in the field and could not help her cousin. “So, I fast forward to present day and while I’ve been at Bergen New Bridge for about 10 years, I was afforded the opportunity to do something and start something I am passionate about,” Mariano said. “I was able to get the support to open the Center for Eating Disorders & Body Positivity and I’m so happy that we’ve had the opportunity to provide treatment to the community.”

More severe cases

August, September, and October were some of the busiest months at Penn Medicine Princeton Center for Eating Disorders, according to Dr. Rebecca Boswell, the supervising psychologist at the center. “We’ve really seen an increase in the number of pediatric admissions and the severity of the cases,” she said.

Psychiatric admissions for pediatric cases tend to increase after the start of school because of all the stresses of students returning to the academic environment, which can be competitive and involve complex social relationships, Boswell said.

In addition, an increasing number of people who identify as LGBTQ are coming to the center with eating disorder tendencies, Visconi said.

And following the pandemic, there has been a noticeable increase in eating disorder behaviors, especially among Latino students at Red Bank Regional High School, according to Marisol Mondaca and Stacy Liss. Mondaca works as a bilingual clinician and Liss works as a licensed clinical social worker at The Source, a school-based youth services program at the school.

Both Mondaca and Liss agreed that there is a lack of services for the Latino community based on a shortage of clinicians that speak Spanish. But Liss also pointed out that people are talking more about these issues. “Our young people are seeing more about eating disorders on social media and hearing more about it (and) understanding what it is and self-identifying more,” she said.

A common stereotype is that girls who are skinny, white and affluent are the primary people affected by eating disorders, Boswell said. “What we know from epidemiological studies and recent research is that eating disorders affect people of all body sizes, of all races and ethnicities and of all socioeconomic statuses,” she said.

Food insecurity can be a factor

Food insecurity is well known to play a role in both precipitating and maintaining eating disorders, Boswell said. “Having limited access to food can change our neurobiological vulnerability and reward response to food, which can put people at risk for eating disorders,” she said.

Also well known to care providers is the fact that not having access to appropriate and diverse nutrients can interfere with recovery, according to Boswell. “And so really eating disorder recovery is a social problem as well. That there are so many socioeconomic and sociodemographic and sociocultural factors that interfere with recovery, including food insecurity,” she said.

The program will run five days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the center. Participants will have individual psychotherapy sessions with a board-certified psychiatrist as well as a qualified therapist. Group therapy sessions will also be provided daily. Multifamily group sessions will be held on a designated evening or weekend. Most insurance plans are accepted by the center. Self-referrals are accepted for review and assessment for participation in the program.

“This falls under our equity umbrella that we’re able to provide quality health care services to all those that need it right in their communities, or if they have to travel to get here,” said Visconi. “I think this is huge because the people that suffer from eating disorders and other mental health conditions don’t always have access to services. So, for us to be able to provide equitable care is vital.”

“This program, I hope, is going to be life-changing for a lot of people because I know if my cousin was here, she would be in a program like this and she would really succeed,” Mariano said.