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Eating disorders in New Jersey and across the country have worsened during the pandemic, with the health crisis triggering the onset of illness for some people and relapses for others. Adding to concerns about the trend is a lack of specialists to treat the mental health issue, according to experts.

And despite their proportionally low prevalence, eating disorders among New Jersey teens increased the most substantially during the pandemic, says a study released last month by the New Jersey Hospital Association’s Center for Health Analytics, Research and Transformation (CHART). It notes the number of hospitalized teens with an eating disorder decreased from 284 in 2017 to 222 in 2019, but increased to 599 in 2021.

In New Jersey, 9% of residents, or more than three-quarters of a million people, will have an eating disorder in their lifetime, according to one report. Nationally, there are 10,200 deaths per year as a direct result of an eating disorder, which equates to one death every 52 minutes.

All eating disorders are considered psychiatric disorders — with the main three being anorexia nervosa, characterized by weight loss and a distorted body image, in which a person fears gaining weight; bulimia nervosa, a cycle of binging on food in large amounts and compensating with behaviors like self-induced vomiting; and binge-eating disorder, which includes episodes of uncontrolled eating, but does not involve purging. The most common eating disorder is binge eating, and it is also the one that doctors know the least about, according to a June 2021 article from Yale Medicine. Anorexia nervosa is the most deadly of all psychiatric disorders, unless opioid use disorder is considered, said Dr. Stacey C. Cahn, the assistant director of Integrated Behavioral Health at Rowan University’s Wellness Center.

Dr. Rebecca Boswell: There are ‘very few training programs and so most providers … don’t always understand the unique needs of folks with eating disorders.’

In the eating disorders field, researchers worried that limits on daily activities, threats of food shortages, increased isolation, increased screen time and disturbances to mental health care may have exacerbated symptom severity, incidence and demand for treatment, according to a 2021 review of research on COVID-19’s impact on eating disorders in the International Journal of Eating Disorders.

One woman’s story

Leslie Miller developed an eating disorder during her junior year of college in 2012. That summer her parents put her in treatment, but she did not complete it and left against medical advice because she thought she was fine.

After graduating from college, Miller moved from South Carolina, where she grew up, to Philadelphia. She thought she had recovered from her eating disorder. Shortly before the pandemic hit, she moved to New Jersey with her boyfriend.

But she experienced a resurgence in symptoms during the pandemic. “It really hit me in a whole new way during the pandemic,” Miller said. “It really hit me a lot harder and it caused me to be much sicker … I was more aware of it and I knew exactly what I was doing, but … I just felt so alone. I had nothing … All of my jobs had been canceled. I was just sitting at home.” Her boyfriend worked overnight shifts as an essential worker, and so he slept during the day.

Miller sought help at Penn Medicine Princeton Center for Eating Disorders and received inpatient treatment there from February until April 2021. She is doing much better now. “And now I’m experiencing life in such a more deep and exciting way. It’s … incredible,” she said. But even after successful treatment, she met obstacles: After her treatment ended, she said it took her two or three months to find a therapist who specialized in eating disorders.

Lack of specialists

“There’s truly a lack of specialists. There’s very few training programs and so most providers, be it medical or psychological or even nutritionally, don’t always understand the unique needs of folks with eating disorders, or ways to navigate some of the complexities of the illness,” said Dr. Rebecca Boswell, the supervising psychologist at the Princeton Center for Eating Disorders.

Boswell added that in New Jersey there is a lack of care options for people with public insurance to find providers who have specialized training in eating disorders and who are in network with Medicare and Medicaid.

Dr. Christine Peat: ‘If you don’t fit a particular narrative or stereotype, oftentimes your eating disorder can go undetected.’

“I think that’s something that on a state policy level absolutely needs to be looked at,” Boswell said.

Primary care providers are in a unique position to detect eating disorders early on given their extensive relationships with patients and because screening for medical issues is an inherent part of their job, said Dr. Christine Peat, the director of the National Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders and an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Many people that work in these primary care settings may have only had … a single lecture on eating disorders, and who knows how out of date that information is at this point, depending on when you went to medical school,” she said.

Moreover, Peat said, eating disorders can go undetected because currently there are no requirements for routine screening for them, whether in a health care or school-based setting. That absence “creates a real challenge given that eating disorders thrive in secrecy (and) there are not always obvious signs or symptoms…”

The stereotype and the costs

Added to that shortcoming, Peat said there’s a stereotype as pervasive in medical settings as in the general culture concerning who struggles with an eating disorder.

“The idea that someone with an eating disorder is typically a thin, cisgendered, white, fairly affluent female is something that predominates the culture … from every angle,” Peat said. “…So if you don’t fit that particular narrative or don’t fit that stereotype, oftentimes your eating disorder can go undetected because you may not be thought to be even screened for those conditions, or perhaps it doesn’t come up as a differential diagnosis.”

While eating disorders affect people of all races, people of color with eating disorders are half as likely to be diagnosed or to receive treatment, according to a report by the Strategic Training Initiative for the Prevention of Eating Disorders based at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Boston Children’s Hospital, the Academy for Eating Disorders, and Deloitte Access Economics.

Across the country, the yearly economic cost of eating disorders is estimated at $64.7 billion, with 53,918 emergency room visits accounting for $29.3 million and 23,560 inpatient hospitalizations costing $209.7 million. For New Jersey , the yearly economic cost is an estimated $1.8 billion. Additionally, the 1,468 emergency room visits in the state for eating disorders cost $797,817 and the 641 inpatient hospitalizations total $5.7 million.

In the Legislature, a bill seeking to permanently designate the last week in February as “Eating Disorders Awareness Week” in New Jersey was introduced and referred in January of this year to the Assembly Health Committee, although the bill has not moved since then.

People of color with eating disorders are half as likely to be diagnosed or to receive treatment, according to a report by the Strategic Training Initiative for the Prevention of Eating Disorders.

Assemblyman Thomas P. Giblin (D-Essex), a co-sponsor of the bill with Assemblywoman Britnee N. Timberlake (D-Essex), said legislators may have been preoccupied by other issues during the first six months of 2022 including the budget and some of the after-effects of the pandemic, “but it’s something that definitely needs to be brought to the forefront …”

“People come in many sizes and should love themselves for who they are regardless of the precedent set by the media,” Timberlake said. “It is imperative that we inform our communities of available resources such as the National Eating Disorders Association and the services provided to combat this issue. This joint resolution is the beginning of a much larger conversation that is needed to expand public awareness of eating disorder mitigation and recovery.”

As she and other experts daily see the psychiatric and physical costs of eating disorders, Peat said it’s important to foster a culture of acceptance of a variety of body weight, shapes and sizes. “…If not everyone is constantly striving for this thin ideal, if not everyone is constantly focused on losing 5, 10, 15, 20 pounds, … what are some of the other things we could be putting our mental energy towards?” she said.