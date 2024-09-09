All 12 of New Jersey’s House seats and one Senate seat are up for grabs in November. So, NJ Spotlight News is talking with candidates to hear where they stand on some of the biggest issues facing New Jerseyans.

The NJ Decides 2024 Election Exchange political podcast series gives New Jersey voters insight into the candidates running for Congress. New episodes are published every Tuesday and Friday, and are available on the NJ Spotlight News YouTube channel or wherever you listen to podcasts.

This year, one of New Jersey’s seats in the U.S. Senate is on the ballot after Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted of federal corruption charges and resigned on August 20. Rep. Andy Kim (D-3rd) won the three-way Democratic primary, while Cape May hotelier Curtis Bashaw bested three other candidates to become the Republican nominee.

Rep. Andy Kim – Democrat

Curtis Bashaw – Republican

The 1st Congressional District encompasses Camden County and parts of Burlington and Gloucester counties. Incumbent Rep. Donald Norcross, a five-term Democrat from Camden, is facing Republican challenger Theodore “Teddy” Liddell. Norcross did not respond to our request for an interview.

Theodore Liddell – Republican

The 2nd Congressional District is the southernmost in the state, covering Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and parts of Gloucester and Ocean. Incumbent Rep. Jeff Van Drew is facing Democratic challenger Joseph Salerno. Van Drew did not respond to our request for an interview.

Joe Salerno – Democrat

The 3rd Congressional District encompasses portions of Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties. The seat is open, as three-term incumbent Democrat Andy Kim is running instead for the Senate. State Assemblyman Herb Conaway is the Democratic candidate; Dr. Rajesh Mohan is the Republican candidate.

Assemblyman Herb Conaway – Democrat

Dr. Rajesh Mohan – Republican

The 4th Congressional District covers parts of Monmouth and Ocean counties. Matthew Jenkins is the Democratic candidate. The Republican candidate is incumbent Rep. Chris Smith, who did not respond to our request for an interview.

Matthew Jenkins – Democrat

The 5th Congressional District covers parts of Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties. Four-term Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat, is facing Republican challenger Mary Jo Guinchard of Ridgewood.

Incumbent Rep. Josh Gottheimer – Democrat

Mary Jo Guinchard – Republican

The 6th Congressional District encompasses parts of Middlesex and Monmouth counties. Incumbent Rep. Frank Pallone is facing Republican challenger Scott Fegler. Pallone did not respond to our request for an interview.

Scott Fegler – Republican

The 7th Congressional District covers Hunterdon and Warren counties and parts of Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties. Incumbent Rep. Tom Kean Jr. is facing Democratic activist Sue Altman. Kean Jr. did not respond to our request for an interview.

Sue Altman – Democrat

The 8th Congressional District encompasses parts of Essex, Hudson and Union counties. The incumbent is freshman Democratic Rep. Rob Menendez; Anthony Valdes is the Republican candidate.

Incumbent Rep. Rob Menendez – Democrat

Anthony Valdes – Republican

The 9th Congressional District covers parts of Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties. State Sen. Nellie Pou, who did not respond to our request for an interview, was named the Democratic candidate in late August following the death of incumbent Bill Pascrell Jr. The Republican candidate is Billy Prempeh of Paterson.

Billy Prempeh – Republican

The 10th Congressional District encompasses parts of Essex County, Jersey City in Hudson County and Union County. The incumbent, Democrat Donald Payne Jr., died in April and Newark City Council President LaMonica McIver will replace him on the ballot. Carmen Bucco is the Republican candidate.

LaMonica McIver – Democrat

Carmen Bucco – Republican

The 11th Congressional District covers parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties. Incumbent Rep. Mikie Sherrill is facing Republican challenger Joseph Belnome.

Incumbent Rep. Mikie Sherrill – Democrat

Joseph Belnome – Republican

The 12th Congressional District covers parts of Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties and Plainfield in Union County. The incumbent is Democrat Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman; Darius Mayfield is the Republican candidate.

Incumbent Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman – Democrat

Darius Mayfield – Republican

Note: This page will be updated as new episodes of Election Exchange become available.

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