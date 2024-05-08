Age: 41

Hometown: I grew up in South Jersey and am raising my two young boys in Moorestown close to where I was raised.

Occupation: I represent New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives.

Personal background: I am a public school kid who did my entire K-12 in N.J.’s public schools. I’m now raising my young boys right down the street from where I grew up because I know how good our public school system is; I would not be where I am today without the support and opportunities N.J. public education afforded me. After high school, I went to Deep Springs College, then to the University of Chicago; I then won the Rhodes and Truman scholarships, which allowed me to continue my studies at Oxford University, where I earned my doctorate in international relations.

I am a career public servant, first at the State Department, then as a civilian advisor in Afghanistan to Generals Allen and Petraeus, and ultimately as the top Iraq advisor on President Obama’s National Security Council. These experiences have all shown me the importance of public service and fighting for the greater good.

Political background: I did not plan on becoming a politician; I was always a career public servant, but I never planned to run for elected office. That all changed in 2018, when I moved back to New Jersey to start my family. I saw my then-Representative, millionaire Tom MacArthur, leading the charge to gut Obamacare and throw millions of Americans off of their health care, even those with pre-existing conditions. As a new father, I felt compelled to step up and do something about it. I defeated him in 2018, and I have since won re-election twice, in a district Trump won twice.

As someone who has committed my career to public service, working on behalf of the people of New Jersey has been such an immense honor. I will continue being a voice for New Jerseyans in the U.S. Senate.

Reason for running: New Jersey gave my family the opportunity to achieve the American Dream, but now, the chaos, dysfunction and extremism in our politics makes me worry those same opportunities won’t be there for my kids. I worry that the community that gave me everything isn’t getting the support and representation it deserves. That’s why I’m stepping up and fighting for my family, for my neighbors, for the community that raised me, and for working families across New Jersey in their pursuit of the American Dream.

I’m so honored to represent in Congress a district where I went to kindergarten and where my boys are going to school now. Now I’m ready to step up and represent the state of New Jersey.

The corruption charges against Sen. Bob Menendez have shaken the trust of the people in our state and left New Jerseyans feeling more cynical than ever about our government.

I’m running for U.S. Senate to restore that sense of integrity and represent the people of New Jersey with the compassion and trust we all deserve.

Biggest issue: The reason I decided to run for this Senate seat was to restore trust and integrity in government and public service. We are seeing record highs of public distrust, which does real harm to our democratic institutions, and I want to reverse that. This for me is priority No. 1. But New Jerseyans, and all Americans, are dealing with a real crisis of affordability right now. Costs are too high and wages are too low. I want to continue being a champion for working families in the U.S. Senate, where I will continue fighting to lower costs and strengthen our economy. In the House, I have sat on the Small Business Committee and I have voted for crucial legislation, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, that made critical investments in strengthening our economy. Finally, we are living at a moment with incredible global challenges. I want to apply my national security background to protecting our national interests and providing global leadership.

On the federal government’s role in women’s reproductive health: The federal government must protect a woman’s right to choose what reproductive health care measures are right for her. I have been a staunch defender of women’s rights, especially in the aftermath of Roe being overturned. I cosponsored and voted for H.R. 3755, the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify reproductive rights for women across the country. I have also co-sponsored and voted for H.R.8297, Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, which would bar states from restricting any woman’s ability to travel out of state to receive abortion care. And finally I supported H.R. 1421, the Right to Contraception Act, to ensure that all people have access to contraceptives. I will also always defend IVF treatments. After the recent Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade, this fight is more important than ever and I will continue to work to find a way for women and their families to make their own decisions about their health.

On the U.S. transition to clean energy: I am committed to advancing a comprehensive environmental policy agenda. I’ve long called and considered climate change a national security crisis. Accordingly, I believe the federal government must respond to climate change as such. There are so many more “record-breaking” storms, more frequent flooding, more severe droughts, and on and on. The time to act is now. I will support policies that invest in renewable energy, such as offshore wind turbines, high-tech manufacturing, and biotechnology. These efforts will all hasten our transition to clean energy. I voted and worked hard to advance the most aggressive climate change policies possible in the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest investment to fight climate change in our nation’s history. This law has spurred major change including tax credits to supercharge the move toward clean energy technologies including wind, solar and electric. I believe we must advance big, bold climate solutions because our planet and our children’s future demand it.

On ensuring free and fair elections and the transition of power: I will never forget being at the Capitol compound on January 6 and seeing Americans fighting other Americans. The danger and fragility to our democracy is real. We are living in the time of the greatest amount of distrust in government in American history. We must take meaningful steps to strengthen our democracy by restoring trust, rooting out corruption, improving transparency and ensuring accountability. I decided to run for this Senate seat, because I was so frustrated and disappointed by Senator Menendez’s conduct that I personally felt compelled to give NJ voters a meaningful choice.

Simultaneously, we must strengthen our elections by empowering voters, protecting election integrity and security, and increasing accessibility. I co-sponsored and voted for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, sought to end gerrymandering, and support a constitutional amendment to overturn the disastrous Citizens United decision and lessen the influence of money in our elections. These efforts are crucial to regaining trust in our democratic system, which will ensure free and fair elections and smooth transitions of power.

On the U.S. role in foreign conflicts: I’ve spent my entire career in public service and national security, from the State Department to the Pentagon, to the White House. I believe American leadership has an important role to play to protect freedom and democracy around the world. Security abroad helps deliver stability at home, helps us keep our own families safe and our economy growing. With so much uncertainty in the world, we need to guard ourselves from the push to have America withdraw from the world. America can and should support the Ukrainian fight against Putin’s invasion. American diplomacy is critical to press for an end to the violence in Gaza that can allow for a surge in humanitarian assistance to save civilian lives while also getting hostages released. And America needs to build and lead a strong coalition across the world to comprehensively take on climate change and other threats.

Campaign website