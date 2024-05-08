Election profile: U.S. Senate
This year, one of New Jersey’s seats in the U.S. Senate is on the ballot. Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted of federal corruption charges and resigned his seat as of August 20. He had filed to run as an independent but withdrew just before the deadline to do so.
In the interim, Gov. Phil Murphy named his former chief of staff George Helmy to fill the seat at least through the election.
New Jersey’s voter rolls lean Democratic: More than 38% of all registrants are Democrats, compared with almost 24% who are Republicans. Still, close to 37% are not affiliated with any party. The Democratic candidate is believed to have an edge, as New Jersey voters have not elected a Republican to the Senate in more than a half century.
Rep. Andy Kim (D-3rd) won the three-way Democratic primary, while Cape May hotelier Curtis Bashaw bested three other candidates to become the Republican nominee. Four independents are also on the ballot: Libertarian Kenneth Kaplan, Green Party candidate Christina Khalil, Joanne Kuniansky of the Socialist Workers Party and Patricia Mooneyham, running under the slogan “Vote Better.”
NJ Spotlight News invited the major party candidates to discuss issues as part of our Election Exchange podcasts. Find Kim’s responses here and Bashaw’s here.
Editor’s note: All candidates were contacted multiple times for the NJ Decides 2024 voting guide Q&As. Click on a candidate to see who responded and any answers provided. Find more information about the project, including the full text of the questions, here.
The candidates
Age: 41 Hometown: I grew up in South Jersey and am raising my two young boys in Moorestown close to where I was raised. Occupation: I represent New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives. Personal background: I am a public school kid who did my entire K-12 in N.J.’s public schools. I’m now raising my young boys right down the street from where I grew up because I know how good our public school system is; I would not be where I am today without the support and opportunities N.J. public education afforded me. After high school, I went to Deep Springs College, then to the University of Chicago; I then won the Rhodes and Truman scholarships, which allowed me to continue my studies at Oxford University, where I earned my doctorate in international relations. I am a career public servant, first at the State Department, then as a civilian advisor in Afghanistan to Generals Allen and Petraeus, and ultimately as the top Iraq advisor on President Obama’s National Security Council. These experiences have all shown me the importance of public service and fighting for the greater good. Political background: I did not plan on becoming a politician; I was always a career public servant, but I never planned to run for elected office. That all changed in 2018, when I moved back to New Jersey to start my family. I saw my then-Representative, millionaire Tom MacArthur, leading the charge to gut Obamacare and throw millions of Americans off of their health care, even those with pre-existing conditions. As a new father, I felt compelled to step up and do something about it. I defeated him in 2018, and I have since won re-election twice, in a district Trump won twice. As someone who has committed my career to public service, working on behalf of the people of New Jersey has been such an immense honor. I will continue being a voice for New Jerseyans in the U.S. Senate. Reason for running: New Jersey gave my family the opportunity to achieve the American Dream, but now, the chaos, dysfunction and extremism in our politics makes me worry those same opportunities won’t be there for my kids. I worry that the community that gave me everything isn’t getting the support and representation it deserves. That’s why I’m stepping up and fighting for my family, for my neighbors, for the community that raised me, and for working families across New Jersey in their pursuit of the American Dream. I’m so honored to represent in Congress a district where I went to kindergarten and where my boys are going to school now. Now I’m ready to step up and represent the state of New Jersey. The corruption charges against Sen. Bob Menendez have shaken the trust of the people in our state and left New Jerseyans feeling more cynical than ever about our government. I’m running for U.S. Senate to restore that sense of integrity and represent the people of New Jersey with the compassion and trust we all deserve. Biggest issue: The reason I decided to run for this Senate seat was to restore trust and integrity in government and public service. We are seeing record highs of public distrust, which does real harm to our democratic institutions, and I want to reverse that. This for me is priority No. 1. But New Jerseyans, and all Americans, are dealing with a real crisis of affordability right now. Costs are too high and wages are too low. I want to continue being a champion for working families in the U.S. Senate, where I will continue fighting to lower costs and strengthen our economy. In the House, I have sat on the Small Business Committee and I have voted for crucial legislation, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, that made critical investments in strengthening our economy. Finally, we are living at a moment with incredible global challenges. I want to apply my national security background to protecting our national interests and providing global leadership. On the federal government’s role in women’s reproductive health: The federal government must protect a woman’s right to choose what reproductive health care measures are right for her. I have been a staunch defender of women’s rights, especially in the aftermath of Roe being overturned. I cosponsored and voted for H.R. 3755, the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify reproductive rights for women across the country. I have also co-sponsored and voted for H.R.8297, Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, which would bar states from restricting any woman’s ability to travel out of state to receive abortion care. And finally I supported H.R. 1421, the Right to Contraception Act, to ensure that all people have access to contraceptives. I will also always defend IVF treatments. After the recent Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade, this fight is more important than ever and I will continue to work to find a way for women and their families to make their own decisions about their health. On the U.S. transition to clean energy: I am committed to advancing a comprehensive environmental policy agenda. I’ve long called and considered climate change a national security crisis. Accordingly, I believe the federal government must respond to climate change as such. There are so many more “record-breaking” storms, more frequent flooding, more severe droughts, and on and on. The time to act is now. I will support policies that invest in renewable energy, such as offshore wind turbines, high-tech manufacturing, and biotechnology. These efforts will all hasten our transition to clean energy. I voted and worked hard to advance the most aggressive climate change policies possible in the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest investment to fight climate change in our nation’s history. This law has spurred major change including tax credits to supercharge the move toward clean energy technologies including wind, solar and electric. I believe we must advance big, bold climate solutions because our planet and our children’s future demand it. On ensuring free and fair elections and the transition of power: I will never forget being at the Capitol compound on January 6 and seeing Americans fighting other Americans. The danger and fragility to our democracy is real. We are living in the time of the greatest amount of distrust in government in American history. We must take meaningful steps to strengthen our democracy by restoring trust, rooting out corruption, improving transparency and ensuring accountability. I decided to run for this Senate seat, because I was so frustrated and disappointed by Senator Menendez’s conduct that I personally felt compelled to give NJ voters a meaningful choice. Simultaneously, we must strengthen our elections by empowering voters, protecting election integrity and security, and increasing accessibility. I co-sponsored and voted for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, sought to end gerrymandering, and support a constitutional amendment to overturn the disastrous Citizens United decision and lessen the influence of money in our elections. These efforts are crucial to regaining trust in our democratic system, which will ensure free and fair elections and smooth transitions of power. On the U.S. role in foreign conflicts: I’ve spent my entire career in public service and national security, from the State Department to the Pentagon, to the White House. I believe American leadership has an important role to play to protect freedom and democracy around the world. Security abroad helps deliver stability at home, helps us keep our own families safe and our economy growing. With so much uncertainty in the world, we need to guard ourselves from the push to have America withdraw from the world. America can and should support the Ukrainian fight against Putin’s invasion. American diplomacy is critical to press for an end to the violence in Gaza that can allow for a surge in humanitarian assistance to save civilian lives while also getting hostages released. And America needs to build and lead a strong coalition across the world to comprehensively take on climate change and other threats.
Age: 41
Hometown: I grew up in South Jersey and am raising my two young boys in Moorestown close to where I was raised.
Occupation: I represent New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives.
Personal background: I am a public school kid who did my entire K-12 in N.J.’s public schools. I’m now raising my young boys right down the street from where I grew up because I know how good our public school system is; I would not be where I am today without the support and opportunities N.J. public education afforded me. After high school, I went to Deep Springs College, then to the University of Chicago; I then won the Rhodes and Truman scholarships, which allowed me to continue my studies at Oxford University, where I earned my doctorate in international relations.
I am a career public servant, first at the State Department, then as a civilian advisor in Afghanistan to Generals Allen and Petraeus, and ultimately as the top Iraq advisor on President Obama’s National Security Council. These experiences have all shown me the importance of public service and fighting for the greater good.
Political background: I did not plan on becoming a politician; I was always a career public servant, but I never planned to run for elected office. That all changed in 2018, when I moved back to New Jersey to start my family. I saw my then-Representative, millionaire Tom MacArthur, leading the charge to gut Obamacare and throw millions of Americans off of their health care, even those with pre-existing conditions. As a new father, I felt compelled to step up and do something about it. I defeated him in 2018, and I have since won re-election twice, in a district Trump won twice.
As someone who has committed my career to public service, working on behalf of the people of New Jersey has been such an immense honor. I will continue being a voice for New Jerseyans in the U.S. Senate.
Reason for running: New Jersey gave my family the opportunity to achieve the American Dream, but now, the chaos, dysfunction and extremism in our politics makes me worry those same opportunities won’t be there for my kids. I worry that the community that gave me everything isn’t getting the support and representation it deserves. That’s why I’m stepping up and fighting for my family, for my neighbors, for the community that raised me, and for working families across New Jersey in their pursuit of the American Dream.
I’m so honored to represent in Congress a district where I went to kindergarten and where my boys are going to school now. Now I’m ready to step up and represent the state of New Jersey.
The corruption charges against Sen. Bob Menendez have shaken the trust of the people in our state and left New Jerseyans feeling more cynical than ever about our government.
I’m running for U.S. Senate to restore that sense of integrity and represent the people of New Jersey with the compassion and trust we all deserve.
Biggest issue: The reason I decided to run for this Senate seat was to restore trust and integrity in government and public service. We are seeing record highs of public distrust, which does real harm to our democratic institutions, and I want to reverse that. This for me is priority No. 1. But New Jerseyans, and all Americans, are dealing with a real crisis of affordability right now. Costs are too high and wages are too low. I want to continue being a champion for working families in the U.S. Senate, where I will continue fighting to lower costs and strengthen our economy. In the House, I have sat on the Small Business Committee and I have voted for crucial legislation, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, that made critical investments in strengthening our economy. Finally, we are living at a moment with incredible global challenges. I want to apply my national security background to protecting our national interests and providing global leadership.
On the federal government’s role in women’s reproductive health: The federal government must protect a woman’s right to choose what reproductive health care measures are right for her. I have been a staunch defender of women’s rights, especially in the aftermath of Roe being overturned. I cosponsored and voted for H.R. 3755, the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify reproductive rights for women across the country. I have also co-sponsored and voted for H.R.8297, Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, which would bar states from restricting any woman’s ability to travel out of state to receive abortion care. And finally I supported H.R. 1421, the Right to Contraception Act, to ensure that all people have access to contraceptives. I will also always defend IVF treatments. After the recent Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade, this fight is more important than ever and I will continue to work to find a way for women and their families to make their own decisions about their health.
On the U.S. transition to clean energy: I am committed to advancing a comprehensive environmental policy agenda. I’ve long called and considered climate change a national security crisis. Accordingly, I believe the federal government must respond to climate change as such. There are so many more “record-breaking” storms, more frequent flooding, more severe droughts, and on and on. The time to act is now. I will support policies that invest in renewable energy, such as offshore wind turbines, high-tech manufacturing, and biotechnology. These efforts will all hasten our transition to clean energy. I voted and worked hard to advance the most aggressive climate change policies possible in the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest investment to fight climate change in our nation’s history. This law has spurred major change including tax credits to supercharge the move toward clean energy technologies including wind, solar and electric. I believe we must advance big, bold climate solutions because our planet and our children’s future demand it.
On ensuring free and fair elections and the transition of power: I will never forget being at the Capitol compound on January 6 and seeing Americans fighting other Americans. The danger and fragility to our democracy is real. We are living in the time of the greatest amount of distrust in government in American history. We must take meaningful steps to strengthen our democracy by restoring trust, rooting out corruption, improving transparency and ensuring accountability. I decided to run for this Senate seat, because I was so frustrated and disappointed by Senator Menendez’s conduct that I personally felt compelled to give NJ voters a meaningful choice.
Simultaneously, we must strengthen our elections by empowering voters, protecting election integrity and security, and increasing accessibility. I co-sponsored and voted for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, sought to end gerrymandering, and support a constitutional amendment to overturn the disastrous Citizens United decision and lessen the influence of money in our elections. These efforts are crucial to regaining trust in our democratic system, which will ensure free and fair elections and smooth transitions of power.
On the U.S. role in foreign conflicts: I’ve spent my entire career in public service and national security, from the State Department to the Pentagon, to the White House. I believe American leadership has an important role to play to protect freedom and democracy around the world. Security abroad helps deliver stability at home, helps us keep our own families safe and our economy growing. With so much uncertainty in the world, we need to guard ourselves from the push to have America withdraw from the world. America can and should support the Ukrainian fight against Putin’s invasion. American diplomacy is critical to press for an end to the violence in Gaza that can allow for a surge in humanitarian assistance to save civilian lives while also getting hostages released. And America needs to build and lead a strong coalition across the world to comprehensively take on climate change and other threats.
Age: 64 Hometown: Cape May Occupation: Founder of Cape Resorts and Managing Partner of Congress Hall Personal background: A lifelong New Jerseyan, I grew up in Cherry Hill. I spent summers at the Jersey Shore at the Bible Conference my grandfather ran and worked as a bellhop and a waiter. I attended Shelton College and transferred to Wheaton College where I graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1983. In 1990, I earned my MBA from Wharton Business School. After college, I returned to Cape May and worked for my grandfather’s non-profit where I found my passion restoring historic hotels. In 1986, I bought the abandoned Virginia Hotel and restored and reopened it in 1989. We then purchased the dilapidated Congress Hall in 1995 and reopened it in 2002. As an entrepreneur, I built my business from the ground up, starting with a handful of staff, to managing over 1,000 employees today. Our team operates eight hotels, six restaurants, four retail outlets, and a working farm on the Jersey Shore and Long Island’s East End. I’m a proud hotel preservationist, restoring broken buildings to become vibrant community attractions that reignite local economies. I like bringing people together to get things done. Our company has recycled dilapidated buildings and saved historic landmarks, creating places where people relax, have fun, and make memories. Political background: Growing up, my patriotic grandfather was a minister in Collingswood who took to the airwaves with a syndicated radio show on over 600 stations. In the 1960s, the bureaucrats at the FEC stripped him of his license. So, to protect his rights, he rented an old boat and broadcast off the coast of Cape May as a pirate radio show – Radio Free America. As a 13-year-old, I will never forget watching my grandfather defend his freedom of speech. So, I guess you could say freedom is in my DNA. During the COVID pandemic, I, too, had to fight for my freedom as a business owner. I was an outspoken opponent of Governor Murphy’s draconian lockdowns that closed one-third of our businesses. Through the Cape May County-Wide Recovery Initiative, I worked to design a blueprint for small businesses, restaurants, and hotels to safely re-open and re-start the economy. My plan was then implemented successfully throughout New Jersey. Previously, in 2004, I served as Executive Director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, overseeing the investment of gaming tax revenues in economic development projects. Working with elected officials and members of the community, I oversaw numerous projects that benefited New Jersey’s economy. Reason for running: My family heritage, my career as an entrepreneur in hospitality, my love of this country and the fact that as we approach our 250th anniversary as a nation, we do not seem all that happy, have led me to this moment. With the corruption of some career politicians and the acrimony in our public discourse, I believe New Jerseyans and Americans want outside voices. Common sense voices. Creative voices. Voices that get things done. We must look forward and come together as a state and as a nation. I know that this will not be an easy mission, but our governance, as Lincoln said “of the people, by the people, and for the people” requires that citizens serve. I am heeding that call and will give my very best. Additionally, the price of liberty is eternal vigilance. During the COVID-19 lockdowns I saw how quickly our government could take away our freedoms – freedom of assembly, freedom of worship, and freedom of enterprise. Just as I fought back against Governor Murphy’s draconian lockdowns as a business leader in Cape May, I will fight to protect the freedoms of all New Jerseyans and Americans in the United States Senate. Biggest issue: I’m running to bring freedom, security, and opportunity to all New Jersey families — not just the political elite. I will make sure businesses are free from bureaucratic overreach, and the government stays out of our homes. Parents, not bureaucrats, should decide how we raise our children. Government doesn’t get to tell families and individuals how to live their lives. I believe that the happiness and domestic tranquility referred to in our founding documents is tied to our safety and security. Our porous border is a humanitarian crisis and a national security threat. We need common sense solutions to close our borders to illegal activity, while still providing a legal pathway to the American Dream. America is the land of opportunity and that starts with a strong economy. However, too many New Jersey families are struggling to pay their mortgages, buy groceries, and put gas in their cars due to crippling inflation caused by runaway spending in Washington. We pay the highest taxes in the nation, yet we receive only 75 cents back on the dollar from the federal government. That’s a terrible return on our investment. We can’t keep sending the same politicians to Washington and expecting the same results. On the federal government’s role in women’s reproductive health: Personally, I believe these issues are best decided by a woman and her doctor, and not by the federal government. In Congress, I will not support a national ban on abortion. Regarding IVF, there’s nothing more pro-life and pro-family than helping families have babies, and I will fight to protect this important right for all families. Once again, the government doesn’t get to tell families and individuals how to live their lives. On the U.S. transition to clean energy: We can all agree that New Jersey, the Garden State, is one of the most beautiful states in the entire country, and I believe in conserving our natural resources and protecting our coastline. However, rather than rushing into expensive energy mandates that New Jerseyans don’t want–such as mandates for electrification, EVs, and offshore wind–we should follow a pragmatic approach in shaping America’s energy future that provides transformative energy alternatives driven by American energy independence, innovation, and an investment in emerging technologies. We need an all-of-the-above approach to energy that lowers costs and makes us less reliant on foreign adversaries, not the Green New Deal. On ensuring free and fair elections and the transition of power: One of the greatest strengths of America and another exception to most nations has been our free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power. It is imperative that we shore up our election process to make sure that this fundamental strength is protected and maintained. There is one simple thing that we can do right now to give confidence to people of all political persuasions in our elections — we can implement Voter ID. Most Americans agree that if you need ID to purchase beer at a liquor store or get on an airplane, you should need ID to vote. In fact, a recent Pew Research study showed that an overwhelming 81% of Americans support Voter ID laws. Let’s do something we all agree on that could really help our country have confidence that our elections are free and fair. On the U.S. role in foreign conflicts: When it comes to foreign policy, I firmly believe in peace through strength. Joe Biden is weak, and our enemies know it. We need to provide leadership and demonstrate strength on the world stage. We cannot allow Putin to march across Europe, but we also need to ensure there is accountability on the dollars we are sending to Ukraine. Additionally, we should NOT put U.S. troops into that conflict. And as a first order of priority, we need to close and shore up our southern border to illegal immigration. In terms of Israel, now more than ever, we need to stand with our ally and the only democracy in the Middle East. Furthermore, the Obama and Biden Administrations have appeased Iran for far too long and have emboldened this regime–along with its terrorist proxies–to act militarily against Israel. We are now seeing the ramifications of the Democrats’ dangerous appeasement policy.
Age: 64
Hometown: Cape May
Occupation: Founder of Cape Resorts and Managing Partner of Congress Hall
Personal background: A lifelong New Jerseyan, I grew up in Cherry Hill. I spent summers at the Jersey Shore at the Bible Conference my grandfather ran and worked as a bellhop and a waiter. I attended Shelton College and transferred to Wheaton College where I graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1983. In 1990, I earned my MBA from Wharton Business School.
After college, I returned to Cape May and worked for my grandfather’s non-profit where I found my passion restoring historic hotels. In 1986, I bought the abandoned Virginia Hotel and restored and reopened it in 1989. We then purchased the dilapidated Congress Hall in 1995 and reopened it in 2002.
As an entrepreneur, I built my business from the ground up, starting with a handful of staff, to managing over 1,000 employees today. Our team operates eight hotels, six restaurants, four retail outlets, and a working farm on the Jersey Shore and Long Island’s East End.
I’m a proud hotel preservationist, restoring broken buildings to become vibrant community attractions that reignite local economies. I like bringing people together to get things done. Our company has recycled dilapidated buildings and saved historic landmarks, creating places where people relax, have fun, and make memories.
Political background: Growing up, my patriotic grandfather was a minister in Collingswood who took to the airwaves with a syndicated radio show on over 600 stations. In the 1960s, the bureaucrats at the FEC stripped him of his license. So, to protect his rights, he rented an old boat and broadcast off the coast of Cape May as a pirate radio show – Radio Free America. As a 13-year-old, I will never forget watching my grandfather defend his freedom of speech. So, I guess you could say freedom is in my DNA.
During the COVID pandemic, I, too, had to fight for my freedom as a business owner. I was an outspoken opponent of Governor Murphy’s draconian lockdowns that closed one-third of our businesses. Through the Cape May County-Wide Recovery Initiative, I worked to design a blueprint for small businesses, restaurants, and hotels to safely re-open and re-start the economy. My plan was then implemented successfully throughout New Jersey.
Previously, in 2004, I served as Executive Director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, overseeing the investment of gaming tax revenues in economic development projects. Working with elected officials and members of the community, I oversaw numerous projects that benefited New Jersey’s economy.
Reason for running: My family heritage, my career as an entrepreneur in hospitality, my love of this country and the fact that as we approach our 250th anniversary as a nation, we do not seem all that happy, have led me to this moment. With the corruption of some career politicians and the acrimony in our public discourse, I believe New Jerseyans and Americans want outside voices. Common sense voices. Creative voices. Voices that get things done. We must look forward and come together as a state and as a nation. I know that this will not be an easy mission, but our governance, as Lincoln said “of the people, by the people, and for the people” requires that citizens serve. I am heeding that call and will give my very best.
Additionally, the price of liberty is eternal vigilance. During the COVID-19 lockdowns I saw how quickly our government could take away our freedoms – freedom of assembly, freedom of worship, and freedom of enterprise. Just as I fought back against Governor Murphy’s draconian lockdowns as a business leader in Cape May, I will fight to protect the freedoms of all New Jerseyans and Americans in the United States Senate.
Biggest issue: I’m running to bring freedom, security, and opportunity to all New Jersey families — not just the political elite. I will make sure businesses are free from bureaucratic overreach, and the government stays out of our homes. Parents, not bureaucrats, should decide how we raise our children. Government doesn’t get to tell families and individuals how to live their lives.
I believe that the happiness and domestic tranquility referred to in our founding documents is tied to our safety and security. Our porous border is a humanitarian crisis and a national security threat. We need common sense solutions to close our borders to illegal activity, while still providing a legal pathway to the American Dream.
America is the land of opportunity and that starts with a strong economy. However, too many New Jersey families are struggling to pay their mortgages, buy groceries, and put gas in their cars due to crippling inflation caused by runaway spending in Washington. We pay the highest taxes in the nation, yet we receive only 75 cents back on the dollar from the federal government. That’s a terrible return on our investment. We can’t keep sending the same politicians to Washington and expecting the same results.
On the federal government’s role in women’s reproductive health: Personally, I believe these issues are best decided by a woman and her doctor, and not by the federal government. In Congress, I will not support a national ban on abortion. Regarding IVF, there’s nothing more pro-life and pro-family than helping families have babies, and I will fight to protect this important right for all families. Once again, the government doesn’t get to tell families and individuals how to live their lives.
On the U.S. transition to clean energy: We can all agree that New Jersey, the Garden State, is one of the most beautiful states in the entire country, and I believe in conserving our natural resources and protecting our coastline. However, rather than rushing into expensive energy mandates that New Jerseyans don’t want–such as mandates for electrification, EVs, and offshore wind–we should follow a pragmatic approach in shaping America’s energy future that provides transformative energy alternatives driven by American energy independence, innovation, and an investment in emerging technologies. We need an all-of-the-above approach to energy that lowers costs and makes us less reliant on foreign adversaries, not the Green New Deal.
On ensuring free and fair elections and the transition of power: One of the greatest strengths of America and another exception to most nations has been our free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power. It is imperative that we shore up our election process to make sure that this fundamental strength is protected and maintained.
There is one simple thing that we can do right now to give confidence to people of all political persuasions in our elections — we can implement Voter ID. Most Americans agree that if you need ID to purchase beer at a liquor store or get on an airplane, you should need ID to vote. In fact, a recent Pew Research study showed that an overwhelming 81% of Americans support Voter ID laws. Let’s do something we all agree on that could really help our country have confidence that our elections are free and fair.
On the U.S. role in foreign conflicts: When it comes to foreign policy, I firmly believe in peace through strength. Joe Biden is weak, and our enemies know it. We need to provide leadership and demonstrate strength on the world stage.
We cannot allow Putin to march across Europe, but we also need to ensure there is accountability on the dollars we are sending to Ukraine. Additionally, we should NOT put U.S. troops into that conflict. And as a first order of priority, we need to close and shore up our southern border to illegal immigration.
In terms of Israel, now more than ever, we need to stand with our ally and the only democracy in the Middle East. Furthermore, the Obama and Biden Administrations have appeased Iran for far too long and have emboldened this regime–along with its terrorist proxies–to act militarily against Israel. We are now seeing the ramifications of the Democrats’ dangerous appeasement policy.
Age: 77 Hometown: Parsippany Occupation: Commercial real estate broker Personal background: I was born in Newark and grew up in West Orange. I received a B.A. degree with honors from Brandeis University and a law degree (J.D.) from New York University. After managing my family’s men’s clothing store for several years, I practiced law briefly, before embarking on my career as a commercial real estate broker. I have owned my own brokerage, KenKap Realty Corp. in Parsippany since 2007. Political background: I believe in individual liberty. You don’t have personal freedom unless you have economic freedom and vice versa. That is why I advocate for both. I have run for office before, always championing the rights of the individual. Reason for running: Democrats and Republicans have cooperated to trample on our individual rights. I am pushing back! Biggest issue: Big government is out of control. We must rein in the federal government to the duties enumerated in the Constitution. On the federal government’s role in women’s reproductive health: None. The states should have no role either. These are very personal matters that should be decided by the woman and her doctor or anyone else she wishes to consult. On the U.S. transition to clean energy: The government should hold polluters responsible for their actions. If they are polluting, they should be stopped, and if they have hurt others, they must be made to compensate them. Allowing the free market to determine the best methods for providing cleaner energy would be the fairest and most efficient way to move toward that goal. Government subsidies distort that process and create an uneven playing field and should be ended. On ensuring free and fair elections and the transition of power: Laws that favor the legacy parties (Democrats and Republicans) need to be abolished. In New Jersey, there are drawings to determine who gets the top line on the ballot, and only the Democrats and Republicans are included. Other parties are placed further down on the ballot because statutes (enacted by those same 2 parties) define them as the only “official parties” in the state. That is just one example of how other parties are treated unfairly. On the U.S. role in foreign conflicts: The United States should phase out all foreign aid to all countries. That is the best way to assure peace and prosperity for our country. Individuals and NGOs should, however, be allowed to send aid to other countries and movements, provided those recipients are not at war with or have not threatened the U.S.
Age: 77
Hometown: Parsippany
Occupation: Commercial real estate broker
Personal background: I was born in Newark and grew up in West Orange. I received a B.A. degree with honors from Brandeis University and a law degree (J.D.) from New York University. After managing my family’s men’s clothing store for several years, I practiced law briefly, before embarking on my career as a commercial real estate broker. I have owned my own brokerage, KenKap Realty Corp. in Parsippany since 2007.
Political background: I believe in individual liberty. You don’t have personal freedom unless you have economic freedom and vice versa. That is why I advocate for both. I have run for office before, always championing the rights of the individual.
Reason for running: Democrats and Republicans have cooperated to trample on our individual rights. I am pushing back!
Biggest issue: Big government is out of control. We must rein in the federal government to the duties enumerated in the Constitution.
On the federal government’s role in women’s reproductive health: None. The states should have no role either. These are very personal matters that should be decided by the woman and her doctor or anyone else she wishes to consult.
On the U.S. transition to clean energy: The government should hold polluters responsible for their actions. If they are polluting, they should be stopped, and if they have hurt others, they must be made to compensate them. Allowing the free market to determine the best methods for providing cleaner energy would be the fairest and most efficient way to move toward that goal. Government subsidies distort that process and create an uneven playing field and should be ended.
On ensuring free and fair elections and the transition of power: Laws that favor the legacy parties (Democrats and Republicans) need to be abolished. In New Jersey, there are drawings to determine who gets the top line on the ballot, and only the Democrats and Republicans are included. Other parties are placed further down on the ballot because statutes (enacted by those same 2 parties) define them as the only “official parties” in the state. That is just one example of how other parties are treated unfairly.
On the U.S. role in foreign conflicts: The United States should phase out all foreign aid to all countries. That is the best way to assure peace and prosperity for our country. Individuals and NGOs should, however, be allowed to send aid to other countries and movements, provided those recipients are not at war with or have not threatened the U.S.
Age: 33 Hometown: Hackensack Occupation: Therapist Personal background: Christina Khalil, a native of New Jersey, rose above the challenges of growing up in foster care to achieve significant milestones in her education and career. With a B.A. in Psychology and a Master’s in Social Work from Ramapo College, Christina views education as a key to liberation. Her dedication extends beyond her studies; she has actively volunteered with organizations such as the Bergen County LGBTQ+ Alliance and supported students at Hackensack High School. During the pandemic, Christina worked on the front lines at a medical detox facility while balancing her academic commitments. Her experience in the medical and substance abuse fields highlighted the disconnect between elected officials and the real struggles faced by New Jersey residents. This realization fueled her commitment to drive meaningful change. Christina’s exceptional leadership and resilience make her the ideal advocate for improving the quality of life for all New Jerseyans. Political background: Christina Khalil offers a rich tapestry of experience crucial for her U.S. Senate candidacy. Her professional background spans multiple critical sectors, including hospitals, prison systems, and legal environments. She has worked directly with individuals navigating addiction, the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP), immigration, and those on probation, providing essential support across these challenging areas. Christina’s expertise also extends to harm reduction and mental health, where she has been involved in crafting and implementing strategies to improve outcomes for vulnerable populations. Her roles have included grant writing, management, and policy development, showcasing her ability to drive systemic change through practical, informed approaches. In addition to her hands-on work, Christina has served as a liaison across various levels of the legal field, bridging gaps between different sectors and advocating effectively within complex systems, including health insurance. Her broad experience equips her with a comprehensive understanding of the issues facing New Jersey residents, making her a well-prepared candidate to address these challenges and advocate for meaningful solutions. Reason for running: Christina Khalil is running for office because she recognizes that too many New Jerseyans are falling through the cracks in a system that is failing to address pressing issues. Rising taxes, escalating crime, and a growing homelessness crisis are impacting communities across the state. Additionally, concerns about immigration and its effects on local communities demand thoughtful and effective solutions. Christina believes that we need leaders who not only grasp the reality of what everyday people are experiencing but are also unafraid to confront these challenges head-on. Her extensive background in social work, advocacy, and policy development has provided her with a deep understanding of these issues and the systemic gaps that contribute to them. Christina is committed to standing up for what is right and working tirelessly to create meaningful change. Her candidacy represents a call for leadership that is grounded in real-world experience and dedicated to addressing the needs of all New Jersey residents. Christina is determined to bring a fresh perspective and unwavering commitment to tackling the critical issues facing the state. Biggest issue: Currently, Palestinians in New Jersey who have lost family members are being overlooked by every elected official. There is a significant lack of representation for these grieving and suffering families, as no Senate candidate or current officeholder has addressed their needs or concerns. This neglect underscores a broader issue: the absence of leaders who genuinely represent and advocate for all communities. We need elected officials who are committed to addressing the concerns of every constituent, including those who are struggling with personal losses and hardships. Real leadership means acknowledging and acting on the diverse needs of our communities, not ignoring them. It is crucial to elect leaders who are empathetic, inclusive, and dedicated to ensuring that every voice is heard and every issue is addressed. The current gap in representation highlights the urgent need for a change in leadership that truly understands and acts upon the realities faced by all New Jerseyans, including the Palestinian community. Also, because of this conflict, the elected officials are also ignoring major issues New Jersey residents are currently facing. On the federal government’s role in women’s reproductive health: I am firmly pro-choice and believe in supporting everyone’s personal decisions and individual journeys. Everyone has the right to make choices about their own bodies and lives without interference. I stand for respecting and protecting these fundamental freedoms, acknowledging that each person’s path is unique and deserves to be honored. My commitment is to uphold these principles, ensuring that all individuals have the autonomy to make the choices that are best for them. On the U.S. transition to clean energy: I believe the most effective way for the federal government to invest in clean, renewable energy is by redirecting funds from creating national debt and causing global instability into improving U.S. infrastructure. Instead of incurring billions in debt, we should focus on enhancing our infrastructure, which will generate millions of new jobs and improve both state and national conditions. By investing in infrastructure, we create a stronger foundation for a cleaner, more sustainable future. Furthermore, we can implement federal incentives to facilitate the transition to renewable energy for working-class individuals, making it accessible at little or no cost to them. This approach not only supports the environment but also ensures that the benefits of clean energy are widely shared, helping to create a more equitable and prosperous society. Investing in infrastructure and supporting renewable energy adoption will drive economic growth, protect the environment, and build a better future for all Americans. On ensuring free and fair elections and the transition of power: To ensure free and fair elections and a smooth transition of power, several key actions are necessary. Expanding voting access is crucial, which involves implementing automatic voter registration, extending early voting periods, and making polling places accessible to all citizens, including those with disabilities. Strengthening election security is equally important; investing in secure voting technologies and comprehensive cybersecurity measures will help protect against interference and fraud. Additionally, protecting voting rights by removing barriers that disenfranchise marginalized communities and restoring voting rights to individuals with felony convictions who have completed their sentences is vital. Increasing transparency in campaign financing and voting processes can reduce corruption and ensure that elections truly reflect the will of the people. Addressing misinformation and disinformation through media literacy initiatives and holding social media platforms accountable for the spread of false information is essential for maintaining an informed electorate. Promoting bipartisan cooperation to uphold democratic norms and ensure a peaceful transition of power is also necessary, with all parties respecting election outcomes. Finally, strengthening legal protections for election workers will help prevent intimidation and ensure they can perform their duties without fear. Implementing these measures will safeguard the integrity of our democratic processes and support a fair electoral system. In sum, if you pay taxes you have a right to vote. On the U.S. role in foreign conflicts: The United States should halt all funding and impose an arms embargo to promote and facilitate peace. Our current approach has damaged many international relationships and diverted attention from pressing domestic issues. Elected officials are overly focused on this conflict, neglecting the needs of millions of Americans who are suffering as a result. This misplaced priority has even led individuals like Aaron Bushnell to engage in an extreme protest. It is crucial that we shift our focus toward addressing the needs of our citizens and fostering diplomatic solutions to restore global relationships. We should not be causing generational trauma or be a country that brings harm to children in any part of the world.
Age: 33
Hometown: Hackensack
Occupation: Therapist
Personal background: Christina Khalil, a native of New Jersey, rose above the challenges of growing up in foster care to achieve significant milestones in her education and career. With a B.A. in Psychology and a Master’s in Social Work from Ramapo College, Christina views education as a key to liberation. Her dedication extends beyond her studies; she has actively volunteered with organizations such as the Bergen County LGBTQ+ Alliance and supported students at Hackensack High School. During the pandemic, Christina worked on the front lines at a medical detox facility while balancing her academic commitments. Her experience in the medical and substance abuse fields highlighted the disconnect between elected officials and the real struggles faced by New Jersey residents. This realization fueled her commitment to drive meaningful change. Christina’s exceptional leadership and resilience make her the ideal advocate for improving the quality of life for all New Jerseyans.
Political background: Christina Khalil offers a rich tapestry of experience crucial for her U.S. Senate candidacy. Her professional background spans multiple critical sectors, including hospitals, prison systems, and legal environments. She has worked directly with individuals navigating addiction, the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP), immigration, and those on probation, providing essential support across these challenging areas.
Christina’s expertise also extends to harm reduction and mental health, where she has been involved in crafting and implementing strategies to improve outcomes for vulnerable populations. Her roles have included grant writing, management, and policy development, showcasing her ability to drive systemic change through practical, informed approaches. In addition to her hands-on work, Christina has served as a liaison across various levels of the legal field, bridging gaps between different sectors and advocating effectively within complex systems, including health insurance. Her broad experience equips her with a comprehensive understanding of the issues facing New Jersey residents, making her a well-prepared candidate to address these challenges and advocate for meaningful solutions.
Reason for running: Christina Khalil is running for office because she recognizes that too many New Jerseyans are falling through the cracks in a system that is failing to address pressing issues. Rising taxes, escalating crime, and a growing homelessness crisis are impacting communities across the state. Additionally, concerns about immigration and its effects on local communities demand thoughtful and effective solutions.
Christina believes that we need leaders who not only grasp the reality of what everyday people are experiencing but are also unafraid to confront these challenges head-on. Her extensive background in social work, advocacy, and policy development has provided her with a deep understanding of these issues and the systemic gaps that contribute to them. Christina is committed to standing up for what is right and working tirelessly to create meaningful change. Her candidacy represents a call for leadership that is grounded in real-world experience and dedicated to addressing the needs of all New Jersey residents. Christina is determined to bring a fresh perspective and unwavering commitment to tackling the critical issues facing the state.
Biggest issue: Currently, Palestinians in New Jersey who have lost family members are being overlooked by every elected official. There is a significant lack of representation for these grieving and suffering families, as no Senate candidate or current officeholder has addressed their needs or concerns. This neglect underscores a broader issue: the absence of leaders who genuinely represent and advocate for all communities.
We need elected officials who are committed to addressing the concerns of every constituent, including those who are struggling with personal losses and hardships. Real leadership means acknowledging and acting on the diverse needs of our communities, not ignoring them. It is crucial to elect leaders who are empathetic, inclusive, and dedicated to ensuring that every voice is heard and every issue is addressed. The current gap in representation highlights the urgent need for a change in leadership that truly understands and acts upon the realities faced by all New Jerseyans, including the Palestinian community. Also, because of this conflict, the elected officials are also ignoring major issues New Jersey residents are currently facing.
On the federal government’s role in women’s reproductive health: I am firmly pro-choice and believe in supporting everyone’s personal decisions and individual journeys. Everyone has the right to make choices about their own bodies and lives without interference. I stand for respecting and protecting these fundamental freedoms, acknowledging that each person’s path is unique and deserves to be honored. My commitment is to uphold these principles, ensuring that all individuals have the autonomy to make the choices that are best for them.
On the U.S. transition to clean energy: I believe the most effective way for the federal government to invest in clean, renewable energy is by redirecting funds from creating national debt and causing global instability into improving U.S. infrastructure. Instead of incurring billions in debt, we should focus on enhancing our infrastructure, which will generate millions of new jobs and improve both state and national conditions. By investing in infrastructure, we create a stronger foundation for a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Furthermore, we can implement federal incentives to facilitate the transition to renewable energy for working-class individuals, making it accessible at little or no cost to them. This approach not only supports the environment but also ensures that the benefits of clean energy are widely shared, helping to create a more equitable and prosperous society. Investing in infrastructure and supporting renewable energy adoption will drive economic growth, protect the environment, and build a better future for all Americans.
On ensuring free and fair elections and the transition of power: To ensure free and fair elections and a smooth transition of power, several key actions are necessary. Expanding voting access is crucial, which involves implementing automatic voter registration, extending early voting periods, and making polling places accessible to all citizens, including those with disabilities. Strengthening election security is equally important; investing in secure voting technologies and comprehensive cybersecurity measures will help protect against interference and fraud. Additionally, protecting voting rights by removing barriers that disenfranchise marginalized communities and restoring voting rights to individuals with felony convictions who have completed their sentences is vital. Increasing transparency in campaign financing and voting processes can reduce corruption and ensure that elections truly reflect the will of the people. Addressing misinformation and disinformation through media literacy initiatives and holding social media platforms accountable for the spread of false information is essential for maintaining an informed electorate. Promoting bipartisan cooperation to uphold democratic norms and ensure a peaceful transition of power is also necessary, with all parties respecting election outcomes. Finally, strengthening legal protections for election workers will help prevent intimidation and ensure they can perform their duties without fear. Implementing these measures will safeguard the integrity of our democratic processes and support a fair electoral system. In sum, if you pay taxes you have a right to vote.
On the U.S. role in foreign conflicts: The United States should halt all funding and impose an arms embargo to promote and facilitate peace. Our current approach has damaged many international relationships and diverted attention from pressing domestic issues. Elected officials are overly focused on this conflict, neglecting the needs of millions of Americans who are suffering as a result. This misplaced priority has even led individuals like Aaron Bushnell to engage in an extreme protest. It is crucial that we shift our focus toward addressing the needs of our citizens and fostering diplomatic solutions to restore global relationships. We should not be causing generational trauma or be a country that brings harm to children in any part of the world.
Age: 71 Hometown: West New York Occupation: Volunteer to produce books by revolutionary, working class leaders Personal background: I grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. In 1958, after Black students faced off a racist mob in the fight to integrate Little Rock High School in Arkansas, the synagogue I attended was bombed. The rabbi was an outspoken opponent of Jim Crow segregation. My parents and many others in the congregation were active in the Civil Rights movement. As a teenager I was drawn to the fight for Black rights supporting the desegregation of Atlanta schools. In high school I participated in protests against Washington’s war in Vietnam, including a protest outside our school after the National Guard killings at Kent State. Active in the fight for the decriminalization of abortion and for the Equal Rights Amendment, I met leaders of the Young Socialist Alliance and Socialist Workers Party and became convinced to break with the Democratic Party course of reforming capitalism. I learned about the Russian and Cuban socialist revolutions and the need for a revolutionary proletarian party with the perspective of ending capitalist rule and leading workers to power in the U.S. Political background: I joined the Socialist Workers Party in 1976 after being convinced that war, racism, and women’s oppression were the product of the capitalist profit system, of class society. A unionist for decades my jobs have included oil refinery operator, meat packer, assembly line worker, and machine operator. I have been a Socialist Workers Party candidate many times, including for governor of New Jersey in 2021. Today workers are in the mood to fight, to use our unions to defend and improve wages and work conditions and exert more control over production and safety. Solidarity with these struggles is crucial. I have walked the picket lines with striking nurses demanding safe staffing, with sanitation workers fighting for a contract, and my campaign is building solidarity with Canadian rail workers fighting against unsafe conditions. I support Cuba’s socialist revolution and oppose Washington’s economic war against Cuba. I have campaigned against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and stood up against Jew-hatred, condemning the brutal pogrom carried out by Hamas in October 2023 and defend Israel’s right to exist as a refuge for Jews. Reason for running: As part of the national slate of the Socialist Workers Party, led by Rachele Fruit for president. Here in New Jersey SWP candidates also include Lea Sherman for U.S. Congress, District 8. From longshore workers in the US to rail workers in Canada, hotel workers in Los Angeles, flight attendants who’ve gone years without a new contract to independent truckers hit by rising costs, tens of thousands of unions are using or preparing to use their power to fight for wages and conditions that make family life possible and exert more control over production and safety. Solidarity can tip the scales so workers can advance instead of being pushed back and down. We explain that workers need to rely on ourselves and our capacities to change the conditions we face; that we need to break from the bosses’ parties, the Democrats and Republicans, and build a party of labor that will fight in the interests of all working people. It would advance the fight for Black liberation and for women’s emancipation, combat all expressions of Jew-hatred and act on the common interests we share with workers worldwide. Biggest issue: The fight over which class will rule is the central question that matters for working people everywhere. The working class in the U.S. is decisive in that struggle. The capacities and worth of working people are utterly discounted by the wealthy rulers and their backers in the middle class. But the historic accomplishments of working people — from the civil war to the labor battles that built the unions in the 1930s and the Black-led movement that tore down Jim Crow segregation show what our class is capable of. These struggles produced revolutionary leaders of the caliber and integrity of Malcolm X. With the leadership we deserve, workers can take political power into our own hands. The SWP exists to organize and educate working people to do that. On the federal government’s role in women’s reproductive health: Women should be able to have families if they choose, or not. Under capitalism, for working class women, there is often no choice. These are private, personal decisions—not the business of a legislature or court. We need a union-led fight for employment with wage rates, work schedules, and job conditions necessary for families to live rather than be torn apart by the bosses’ relentless drive for profits. The fight for women’s emancipation, the ability to participate fully in all aspects of building a new society, is tied to ending the capitalist-caused crises of joblessness, lack of quality housing, childcare, medical care as well as suicide and drug-addiction — all of which bear down on working-class families and women especially. We fight for women’s right to reproductive and maternal health care, sex education (not gender indoctrination), safe and reliable contraceptives and the decriminalization of abortion. On the U.S. transition to clean energy: The Socialist Workers Party says, “Our politics start with the world.” The interests of workers and farmers in the U.S. are intimately tied to those of toilers worldwide. This includes fighting for nuclear power to generate electricity. For the working class what’s key is to harness this nuclear technology in order to meet needs for energy worldwide. Some 759 million people, overwhelmingly in semi-colonial countries, toil and live without electrical power. The key question is: Who controls energy production? Like every other industry under capitalist rule, it’s run to produce profits, not meet human needs. The capitalist bosses and bankers, and their governments, toss all considerations of life and nature aside in their fight for the wealth working people produce. The working class is the only social force capable of taking advantage of labor’s scientific and technological improvements for the benefit of all. From coal mines to auto plants, it is workers fight to control all aspects of production and decisions about what is made that is decisive to preventing injuries and death. Safety conditions continue to deteriorate in every industry as the capitalists drive for profit. Working people must take control over safety and production.” On ensuring free and fair elections and the transition of power: Onerous petitioning requirements are a huge obstacle to “free and fair elections.” They’re aimed at making it harder for working class parties to gain ballot access and are part of the broader assaults on freedoms listed in the Constitution. Freedom from government intervention and constraints on worship, on speech and assembly, on the press, on due process, on a trial by jury of one’s peers (not forced confessions in the form of “plea bargains”), and many more are crucial for the working class. We use these protections when we organize unions, engage in political activity and speak out in our own class interests. Democrats’ attempt to use frame-up charges to try to jail Donald Trump, their main political opponent threatens these freedoms. Regardless of the fact that the target is a wealthy capitalist and former president, all history shows that the same and far worse have been and will be used against the rulers’ main enemy, the working class. Safeguarding constitutional protections is indispensable. The SWP’s victorious lawsuit against the FBI was won for all working people, helping to defend and keep open political space. On the U.S. role in foreign conflicts: The Socialist Workers Party defends Ukraine’s fight for independence and calls for Moscow’s troops out now! And US troops and nuclear arms out of Europe! The Oct. 7 Hamas pogrom, orchestrated by the counterrevolutionary rulers of Iran, slaughtered over 1,200 Jews in Israel. The Socialist Workers Party stands unequivocally in opposition to Jew-hatred and for Israel’s right to defend itself as a refuge for Jews. We call for the defeat of Hamas. The threat of wider wars amid today’s conflicts around the world is very real. But the U.S. rulers aren’t a force against war. They’re a central actor in the conflicts among imperialist powers, moving to strengthen and use their military might to defend the capitalist rulers’ markets, profits and spheres of interest against all rivals. The Democrats and Republicans have differences over foreign policy, but they rest on common capitalist interests in interventions from their wars in Korea, to Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and more. The working class needs our own foreign policy, based on our common interests here and around the world. The road to ending the U.S. rulers’ drive toward a third world war is by building parties capable of leading working people to replace capitalist rule with a workers’ government.
Age: 71
Hometown: West New York
Occupation: Volunteer to produce books by revolutionary, working class leaders
Personal background: I grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. In 1958, after Black students faced off a racist mob in the fight to integrate Little Rock High School in Arkansas, the synagogue I attended was bombed.
The rabbi was an outspoken opponent of Jim Crow segregation. My parents and many others in the congregation were active in the Civil Rights movement. As a teenager I was drawn to the fight for Black rights supporting the desegregation of Atlanta schools.
In high school I participated in protests against Washington’s war in Vietnam, including a protest outside our school after the National Guard killings at Kent State.
Active in the fight for the decriminalization of abortion and for the Equal Rights Amendment, I met leaders of the Young Socialist Alliance and Socialist Workers Party and became convinced to break with the Democratic Party course of reforming capitalism.
I learned about the Russian and Cuban socialist revolutions and the need for a revolutionary proletarian party with the perspective of ending capitalist rule and leading workers to power in the U.S.
Political background: I joined the Socialist Workers Party in 1976 after being convinced that war, racism, and women’s oppression were the product of the capitalist profit system, of class society.
A unionist for decades my jobs have included oil refinery operator, meat packer, assembly line worker, and machine operator.
I have been a Socialist Workers Party candidate many times, including for governor of New Jersey in 2021.
Today workers are in the mood to fight, to use our unions to defend and improve wages and work conditions and exert more control over production and safety. Solidarity with these struggles is crucial.
I have walked the picket lines with striking nurses demanding safe staffing, with sanitation workers fighting for a contract, and my campaign is building solidarity with Canadian rail workers fighting against unsafe conditions.
I support Cuba’s socialist revolution and oppose Washington’s economic war against Cuba.
I have campaigned against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and stood up against Jew-hatred, condemning the brutal pogrom carried out by Hamas in October 2023 and defend Israel’s right to exist as a refuge for Jews.
Reason for running: As part of the national slate of the Socialist Workers Party, led by Rachele Fruit for president. Here in New Jersey SWP candidates also include Lea Sherman for U.S. Congress, District 8.
From longshore workers in the US to rail workers in Canada, hotel workers in Los Angeles, flight attendants who’ve gone years without a new contract to independent truckers hit by rising costs, tens of thousands of unions are using or preparing to use their power to fight for wages and conditions that make family life possible and exert more control over production and safety.
Solidarity can tip the scales so workers can advance instead of being pushed back and down.
We explain that workers need to rely on ourselves and our capacities to change the conditions we face; that we need to break from the bosses’ parties, the Democrats and Republicans, and build a party of labor that will fight in the interests of all working people. It would advance the fight for Black liberation and for women’s emancipation, combat all expressions of Jew-hatred and act on the common interests we share with workers worldwide.
Biggest issue: The fight over which class will rule is the central question that matters for working people everywhere. The working class in the U.S. is decisive in that struggle. The capacities and worth of working people are utterly discounted by the wealthy rulers and their backers in the middle class. But the historic accomplishments of working people — from the civil war to the labor battles that built the unions in the 1930s and the Black-led movement that tore down Jim Crow segregation show what our class is capable of. These struggles produced revolutionary leaders of the caliber and integrity of Malcolm X.
With the leadership we deserve, workers can take political power into our own hands. The SWP exists to organize and educate working people to do that.
On the federal government’s role in women’s reproductive health: Women should be able to have families if they choose, or not. Under capitalism, for working class women, there is often no choice. These are private, personal decisions—not the business of a legislature or court.
We need a union-led fight for employment with wage rates, work schedules, and job conditions necessary for families to live rather than be torn apart by the bosses’ relentless drive for profits.
The fight for women’s emancipation, the ability to participate fully in all aspects of building a new society, is tied to ending the capitalist-caused crises of joblessness, lack of quality housing, childcare, medical care as well as suicide and drug-addiction — all of which bear down on working-class families and women especially. We fight for women’s right to reproductive and maternal health care, sex education (not gender indoctrination), safe and reliable contraceptives and the decriminalization of abortion.
On the U.S. transition to clean energy: The Socialist Workers Party says, “Our politics start with the world.” The interests of workers and farmers in the U.S. are intimately tied to those of toilers worldwide. This includes fighting for nuclear power to generate electricity.
For the working class what’s key is to harness this nuclear technology in order to meet needs for energy worldwide. Some 759 million people, overwhelmingly in semi-colonial countries, toil and live without electrical power.
The key question is: Who controls energy production? Like every other industry under capitalist rule, it’s run to produce profits, not meet human needs. The capitalist bosses and bankers, and their governments, toss all considerations of life and nature aside in their fight for the wealth working people produce.
The working class is the only social force capable of taking advantage of labor’s scientific and technological improvements for the benefit of all. From coal mines to auto plants, it is workers fight to control all aspects of production and decisions about what is made that is decisive to preventing injuries and death.
Safety conditions continue to deteriorate in every industry as the capitalists drive for profit. Working people must take control over safety and production.”
On ensuring free and fair elections and the transition of power: Onerous petitioning requirements are a huge obstacle to “free and fair elections.” They’re aimed at making it harder for working class parties to gain ballot access and are part of the broader assaults on freedoms listed in the Constitution.
Freedom from government intervention and constraints on worship, on speech and assembly, on the press, on due process, on a trial by jury of one’s peers (not forced confessions in the form of “plea bargains”), and many more are crucial for the working class. We use these protections when we organize unions, engage in political activity and speak out in our own class interests.
Democrats’ attempt to use frame-up charges to try to jail Donald Trump, their main political opponent threatens these freedoms. Regardless of the fact that the target is a wealthy capitalist and former president, all history shows that the same and far worse have been and will be used against the rulers’ main enemy, the working class.
Safeguarding constitutional protections is indispensable. The SWP’s victorious lawsuit against the FBI was won for all working people, helping to defend and keep open political space.
On the U.S. role in foreign conflicts: The Socialist Workers Party defends Ukraine’s fight for independence and calls for Moscow’s troops out now! And US troops and nuclear arms out of Europe!
The Oct. 7 Hamas pogrom, orchestrated by the counterrevolutionary rulers of Iran, slaughtered over 1,200 Jews in Israel. The Socialist Workers Party stands unequivocally in opposition to Jew-hatred and for Israel’s right to defend itself as a refuge for Jews. We call for the defeat of Hamas.
The threat of wider wars amid today’s conflicts around the world is very real. But the U.S. rulers aren’t a force against war. They’re a central actor in the conflicts among imperialist powers, moving to strengthen and use their military might to defend the capitalist rulers’ markets, profits and spheres of interest against all rivals.
The Democrats and Republicans have differences over foreign policy, but they rest on common capitalist interests in interventions from their wars in Korea, to Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and more.
The working class needs our own foreign policy, based on our common interests here and around the world. The road to ending the U.S. rulers’ drive toward a third world war is by building parties capable of leading working people to replace capitalist rule with a workers’ government.
Age: 55 Hometown: Upper Deerfield Twp. Occupation: Director of Professional Development Harrisburg University of Science and Technology Personal background: I am Patricia Mooneyham, a dedicated candidate for the US Senate, representing the vibrant communities of New Jersey. With a background spanning various sectors including private industry, higher education, and community service, I bring a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the political arena. I have bachelor’s degrees in economics and social sciences and communications (history) from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in human resources and organizational leadership from Widener University. Born and raised in New Jersey, I have a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing our state. My passion for public service is rooted in my commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of my fellow New Jerseyans. From advocating for healthcare reform to championing economic revitalization, I am driven by a desire to create a brighter future for all. Political background: I have various community activities and serve on the local Chamber Board as well as being a committee chair. This is my first time running for office. We have plenty of career politicians in the Senate (about 50%). I feel we need some diverse perspectives to come up with solutions to the nation’s problems in ways that honor our Constitution and are not beholden to party politics. Reason for running: I had some health issues in 2023 that made me very aware of the problems with our health insurance systems. From there as I began to research not only healthcare but many of the issues that are now being discussed I realized that politics had gotten in the way of governing in our nation’s capital. To make up for years of complacency as a voter, I decided to run for office to try to be a voice for the middle class and the underrepresented in Washington. Biggest issue: While immigration, tax, and election reform as well as economic revitalization are all very important, I believe healthcare reform is my biggest issue. Healthcare is more than health insurance. It is addressing the for-profit healthcare industry and pharmaceutical industry as well as mental health reform. I also believe addressing issues in our food supply and contaminants in our drinking water are a part of healthcare reform. I am amazed to see people fighting for broadband as a need when there is so much contaminated water and soil from years of contamination and abuse that we did not even know was a danger. Our use of plastics in our homes and to store food is a health concern. We all know someone who is fighting addiction, cancer or mental health issues. I think making a big shift in this area will have positive effects in many other areas. On the federal government’s role in women’s reproductive health: The federal government should be setting up guidelines to protect a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body for the states to develop laws to regulate based on their existing laws regarding things such as age of consent. I am a pro-choice candidate and would not support a national ban on abortion. On the U.S. transition to clean energy: Mandates are never the way to implement change that is sustaining. They lead to suspicion and also can lead to corruption. creating programs that are sustainable, and that people can see the benefits of in their day to day lives will help to create a cleaner future. Use wind for an example, there were no environmental impact studies that supported implementation and there was no long-term plan for disposal. I am a big fan of solar. I have also been researching plans in some other countries for cleaner solutions such as Singapore. As long as the 2-party system continues to use this as a political game piece it will make it hard to implement lasting change. On ensuring free and fair elections and the transition of power: Polarization of voters has led to destructive behaviors. I am in favor of voters presenting identification to vote. I am also in favor of better scrutiny of mail in ballots. I also feel election day should be a national holiday. The outcomes of elections impact everyone and there would be more people available to help or volunteer to help if this was a holiday. There are lots of opportunities for election reform and how we conduct elections is just one of them. On the U.S. role in foreign conflicts: At this point the US should only be offering humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The long history between that area and Russia shows that historically if they were going to win it would have been in the first few months of the war. Now we are just throwing good money after bad. In the case of Israel, we are fighting Hamas terrorists and there are hostages. Five of those hostages are Americans. It is sad that these terrorists are hiding behind Palestinian civilians. What I would like to add is that appropriations for different aid should not be lumped into the same votes. They are separate issues and are being grouped for political reasons. I think interactions and Aid have to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Age: 55
Hometown: Upper Deerfield Twp.
Occupation: Director of Professional Development Harrisburg University of Science and Technology
Personal background: I am Patricia Mooneyham, a dedicated candidate for the US Senate, representing the vibrant communities of New Jersey. With a background spanning various sectors including private industry, higher education, and community service, I bring a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the political arena. I have bachelor’s degrees in economics and social sciences and communications (history) from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in human resources and organizational leadership from Widener University.
Born and raised in New Jersey, I have a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing our state. My passion for public service is rooted in my commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of my fellow New Jerseyans. From advocating for healthcare reform to championing economic revitalization, I am driven by a desire to create a brighter future for all.
Political background: I have various community activities and serve on the local Chamber Board as well as being a committee chair. This is my first time running for office. We have plenty of career politicians in the Senate (about 50%). I feel we need some diverse perspectives to come up with solutions to the nation’s problems in ways that honor our Constitution and are not beholden to party politics.
Reason for running: I had some health issues in 2023 that made me very aware of the problems with our health insurance systems. From there as I began to research not only healthcare but many of the issues that are now being discussed I realized that politics had gotten in the way of governing in our nation’s capital. To make up for years of complacency as a voter, I decided to run for office to try to be a voice for the middle class and the underrepresented in Washington.
Biggest issue: While immigration, tax, and election reform as well as economic revitalization are all very important, I believe healthcare reform is my biggest issue. Healthcare is more than health insurance. It is addressing the for-profit healthcare industry and pharmaceutical industry as well as mental health reform. I also believe addressing issues in our food supply and contaminants in our drinking water are a part of healthcare reform. I am amazed to see people fighting for broadband as a need when there is so much contaminated water and soil from years of contamination and abuse that we did not even know was a danger. Our use of plastics in our homes and to store food is a health concern. We all know someone who is fighting addiction, cancer or mental health issues. I think making a big shift in this area will have positive effects in many other areas.
On the federal government’s role in women’s reproductive health: The federal government should be setting up guidelines to protect a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body for the states to develop laws to regulate based on their existing laws regarding things such as age of consent. I am a pro-choice candidate and would not support a national ban on abortion.
On the U.S. transition to clean energy: Mandates are never the way to implement change that is sustaining. They lead to suspicion and also can lead to corruption. creating programs that are sustainable, and that people can see the benefits of in their day to day lives will help to create a cleaner future. Use wind for an example, there were no environmental impact studies that supported implementation and there was no long-term plan for disposal. I am a big fan of solar. I have also been researching plans in some other countries for cleaner solutions such as Singapore. As long as the 2-party system continues to use this as a political game piece it will make it hard to implement lasting change.
On ensuring free and fair elections and the transition of power: Polarization of voters has led to destructive behaviors. I am in favor of voters presenting identification to vote. I am also in favor of better scrutiny of mail in ballots. I also feel election day should be a national holiday. The outcomes of elections impact everyone and there would be more people available to help or volunteer to help if this was a holiday. There are lots of opportunities for election reform and how we conduct elections is just one of them.
On the U.S. role in foreign conflicts: At this point the US should only be offering humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The long history between that area and Russia shows that historically if they were going to win it would have been in the first few months of the war. Now we are just throwing good money after bad.
In the case of Israel, we are fighting Hamas terrorists and there are hostages. Five of those hostages are Americans. It is sad that these terrorists are hiding behind Palestinian civilians. What I would like to add is that appropriations for different aid should not be lumped into the same votes. They are separate issues and are being grouped for political reasons.
I think interactions and Aid have to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.