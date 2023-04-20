See where smog has declined in NJ

Overall air pollution is down, but persists in some communities

Genesis Obando, Tom Johnson | April 20, 2023 | Energy & Environment

The levels of smog, or ground-level ozone pollution, improved around New Jersey except in Cumberland and Mercer counties, according to a new report from the American Lung Association.  

The “State of the Air” report also says levels of fine-particulate pollution, or soot, worsened in most of the state, although the changes were small. 

Both ozone and particulate pollution can cause serious health effects, including asthma attacks, cardiovascular damage and worsened respiratory symptoms, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Fine-particulate pollution can cause premature death for people with heart or lung disease.

Urban areas, which have more sources of pollution, consistently have higher rates of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

— Graphics by Genesis Obando

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TAGS: AIR POLLUTION AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION COMMUNITIES OF COLOR OZONE SMOG PARTICULATE POLLUTION SMOG SOOT URBAN AREAS
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