After years of debate, the Department of Environmental Protection adopted tough new rules aimed at reducing pollution in New Jersey communities already under stress where people experience adverse health impacts from that increased pollution.

The environmental justice rules posted Monday have been described as the most stringent in the nation to help residents stop any new pollution-generating facilities, which historically have been located in poorer communities and communities of color.

The new rules, effective immediately, afford those communities improved prospects to challenge and block new or expanded permits sought by power plants, sewage treatment facilities and major new sources of air pollution located within their borders.

But business interests, who waged bitter opposition to the three-year-old law that created the program, argued these regulations could lock out any new manufacturing from coming into the state and prevent the expansion of existing businesses.

For the environmental community, however, the adoption of the rules ends a nearly decade-long crusade to bring justice to those overburdened communities. Many people living in these communities suffer from a range of health problems caused by unhealthy air and contaminants in drinking water, as well as from exposure to toxic metals, such as lead in paint. Air pollution can cause asthma and lead in drinking water can cause developmental problems for children.

Lengthy process

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in 2020 creating the program, but it took more than two years to draft and adopt its rules after a lengthy public process.

“These rules are an important part of the process to protect communities impacted by the cumulative impacts of pollution from unwanted facilities in their neighborhood,’’ said Kim Gaddy, national environmental justice director for Clean Water Action. “They must be applied right away.’’

Credit: (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, file)

Several controversial projects could face difficulty winning approval in light of the new rules, including a backup power plant at Newark’s Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission wastewater treatment plant.

Under the rules, DEP could deny a permit for a new project if regulators find it would impose a disproportionate impact on pollution levels in an overburdened community, unless those effects could be mitigated through new pollution-control technologies. The agency may now establish permit conditions to better protect vulnerable communities.

‘It is going to show other states that the sky is not going to fall if you bring environmental justice to a community.’ — Maria Lopez- Nuñez, Ironbound Community Corporation

When a negative impact is identified, however, the department could approve a project if there is a compelling public interest for it to move forward.

“With the adoption of the nation’s first EJ rules, New Jersey is on a course to more equitably protect public health and the environment we share,’’ said DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette.

While the department did make some changes in its proposed rules, it did not go far enough to satisfy the business interests.

Who’s opposed?

“Unfortunately, these regulations exceed legislative intent, are not balanced in any way, and fail to recognize the benefits good-paying jobs bring to communities and the state as a whole,’’ said Ray Cantor, chief government affairs officer for the NJBIA (New Jersey Business & Industry Association).

Dennis Hart, executive director of the Chemistry Council of New Jersey, said his organization is reviewing the regulations to determine if they exceed legislative intent. He noted there are over 300 areas of the state that have been identified as environmental justice areas.

“Policymakers should be concerned if those areas of the state are prevented from ever having new businesses located in those communities,’’ Hart said.

Credit: (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Eight types of facilities are covered by the new rules. They include major sources of air pollution (gas-fired powered plants and co-generation facilities); sewage treatment plants, garbage incinerators; solid waste facilities or transfer stations; recycling facilities; scrap metal plants; landfills; and medical waste incinerators.

Maria Lopez-Nuñez, deputy director of organizing and advocacy for the Ironbound Community Corporation said she hopes the rules will put a stop to a legacy of siting toxic industries in low-wealth, communities of color.

“It is going to show other states that the sky is not going to fall if you bring environmental justice to a community,’’ she said.