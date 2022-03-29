Why same-day voter registration is still a long shot in NJ

You can register and vote on the same day in 20 states and Washington, D.C. So, why is it such a political third rail in New Jersey? At first glance, same-day voter registration looks like a simple way to help people who, for example, show up to cast a ballot and find their name is not on the list. But a bill to allow same-day registration is facing stiff political headwinds — from Republicans concerned about voter fraud, and Democrats who don’t like the degree of uncertainty it could insert into campaigns.

With Senate President Nick Scutari turning thumbs down on the measure for now, same-day voter registration apparently won’t be voted on in Trenton anytime soon.