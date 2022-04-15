Why one NJ brewer decided to make oyster beer

Some of the proceeds will go to help clean up New Jersey’s waters and restore oyster beds

Ted Goldberg | April 15, 2022 | Energy & Environment, Around NJ, Business

Conventional wisdom says to pair oysters with wine. Along the Sandy Hook bayshore, they’re throwing out conventional wisdom in order to make a difference for the environment. John Ross Cocozza of Ross Brewing is making Oystout, a beer made with oysters, with part of the proceeds to go to the American Littoral Society, which is trying to reintroduce oysters to the region’s waters.

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, when the Lenape were in this area, these waters were pristine and the oysters were thriving. Of course, through generations of farming and all of us enjoying the oysters, those have really been brought down. Their project, restoring oyster beds — we knew we had to get involved.”

“We love beer almost as much as we love oysters. So it’s really a great partnership, and a great thing that they’re doing. We’re really, really grateful to Ross for the contributions that will make to our work,” said Tim Dillingham, executive director of the American Littoral Society.

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TAGS: AMERICAN LITTORAL SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT JOHN ROSS COCOZZA OYSTER OYSTER POPULATION OYSTOUT ROSS BREWING SANDY HOOK
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