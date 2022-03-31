What are the chances of a later start time for NJ high schools?

If recently introduced bill becomes law it would go into effect for 2024 school year

Melissa Rose Cooper, Correspondent | March 31, 2022 | Education, Health Care

High school students in New Jersey could soon get a little more sleep before class. Lawmakers are hoping to pass a bill that would move start times to no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Studies show the average teenager gets about six hours of sleep when they need at least eight.

Doctors have warned about students’ mental health deteriorating due to pandemic-related stresses, that’s only been worsened by a lack of sleep. Dr. Bert Mandelbaum of Princeton Nassau Pediatrics supports legislation that would move the high school start times. Currently, some schools in New Jersey start as early as 7:30 a.m.

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TAGS: DELAY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS LACK OF SLEEP LEGISLATION MENTAL HEALTH PANDEMIC START TIME
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