Dire teacher shortage: What school districts, lawmakers are doing to address it

There’s a teacher shortage in New Jersey that’s only gotten worse during the pandemic, and some new ideas are being offered to fill the gaps. A bill was introduced in the state Legislature that would remove a licensing test that experts say is unnecessary. Other proposed solutions include teacher training programs for high school students.

“The pipeline for all aspects of education is starting to run dry. I think we’re going to be looking at a problem in September, in five years and in ten years,” said Karen Bingert, executive director of the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association. “…we need to remove barriers that allow people who are a point off on something, who are doing wonderful things in other ways, to come into the classroom.”