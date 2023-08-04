Upper Freehold residents protest impact of warehouse sprawl on landmarks, environment

In Upper Freehold, residents are mounting a fight to protect a piece of American Revolution history, the environment and their health. They’re trying to stop a proposed warehouse from being built on a local landmark.

Sue Kozel, an Upper Freehold resident, said, “It’s a sham for the people who are like ‘rah rah American Revolution’, and then you did nothing in your own town to preserve it. You’re hypocrites. And I’m happy to say that.”‘

People who live here say putting a warehouse on historic land wouldn’t just be an affront to history – it would mean a much more polluted community.

“They’re talking about 108 loading docks, that will generate, by conservative estimates of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, and not even putting benzene in particular matter in their 2,500 tons of pollutants into this community per year,” said Chris Berzinski, another Upper Freehold resident.