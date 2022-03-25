‘Unbelievable roller coaster of emotions’ for Saint Peter’s fans

It’s make-or-break time for the Peacocks. The Saint Peter’s University men’s basketball team is in Philadelphia to take on the Purdue Boilermakers Friday in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA championship. The Jersey City team captured national attention after back-to-back upset victories last week.

Fans say it’s been an unbelievable ride so far. “It’s the most exciting that we’ve all felt — alumni, students, everyone connected to Saint Peter’s,” said Mike Murcia of Saint Peter’s class of 2012. A teacher at Saint Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, Murcia said, “It’s the most exciting we’ve ever experienced. It’s just been an unbelievable roller coaster of emotions for everybody.”