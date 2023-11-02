The focus is on civil liberties for some voters

Democrats are dealing with the aftermath of Ørsted’s cancellation of two offshore wind projects, a major setback for their environmental agenda. Some legislators worry the decision could hurt them at the polls, while Republicans are trying to capitalize on the issue.

But with county seats and school board seats up for grabs, social issues are potentially swaying voters. And for some voters, civil liberties are a key issue. Prominent national topics, like reproductive and parental rights, have become hot-button issues in New Jersey, leading many to head to the polls.

“People feel like their civil liberties are at risk,” said NJ Spotlight News’ Social Justice writer Taylor Jung. “And that could be abortion rights, that could also be LGBTQIA rights and a whole host of different things … [Voters] can’t take these things for granted and that they do have to go to the polls and show up and vote for those that they feel like are going to protect their rights.”

“I think more and more people are also realizing about the state and local level, that these are people that determine your day-to-day life and your rights.”