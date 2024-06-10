Star witness back on the stand at Menendez bribery trial

Jose Uribe pleaded guilty to the charges and is cooperating with prosecutors

Brenda Flanagan, Senior Correspondent | June 10, 2024 | Politics, More Issues

The federal corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) went into its fifth week Monday, with more testimony from the prosecution’s star witness, Jose Uribe.

Uribe, who was indicted alongside Menendez, his wife Nadine and two other businessmen, first took the stand on Friday, when he told jurors that he bribed Menendez with a Mercedes-Benz car in exchange for his “power and influence” to stop criminal investigations into his business associates

Uribe pleaded guilty to the charges and is cooperating with prosecutors.

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TAGS: BOB MENENDEZ JOSE URIBE MENENDEZ BRIBERY TRIAL MENENDEZ TRIAL MERCEDES BENZ NADINE MENENDEZ
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