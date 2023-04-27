Showing how Narcan works in fight against opioid epidemic

Nurse Ashley Natale demonstrated how to give a dose of Narcan to someone overdosing on opioids. A quick squeeze administers the nasal spray to counteract the drug. “That will cause someone to go into acute opioid withdrawal — which is instant,” said Natale, a nursing manager at Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay in South Amboy, where she demonstrated how Narcan is used during an open house on Thursday.

Nina Rosario, who is recovering from addiction, recalled what it felt like when Narcan was administered to her: “I woke up wanting to punch someone … cause when you get Narcanned, it’s instant withdrawal.” Rosario eventually spent months in several rehab programs. She’s now studying to become a counselor, working to help others fighting addiction.

About eight people a day die of opioid overdoses in New Jersey. With the Food and Drug Administration last month clearing Narcan to be dispensed over the counter without a prescription, officials hope more people get a couple of doses, in case they need them. Narcan can also be accessed for free from the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition.