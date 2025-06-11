Sherrill comes out swinging against Ciattarelli

After four-term U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill won the Democratic Party’s nomination for governor, she immediately took aim at her Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli.

“A state like this is not going to be led by a Trump lackey like Jack Ciattarelli,” Sherrill said in her victory speech Tuesday night. “I am ready to make life more affordable for families. Jack has raised taxes at every level of government. He raised taxes as a council member. He raised taxes as a commissioner. And you guessed it, your taxes went up when he was an Assembly member.”

The Democratic National Committee is jumping into this race alongside Sherrill.

“This is where we stop Donald Trump, that is where that begins. And that is about investing time, energy and resources. But it is not just that. It’s about showing New Jerseyans that you care about them … She has incredible appeal across the aisle,” said Tim Hogan, a senior adviser to the Democratic National Committee.

Sherrill prevailed over Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who surprised political insiders by coming second in the Democratic primary, ahead of Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop; the other Democratic candidates were Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D- 5th); Steve Sweeney, a former state Senate president; and Sean Spiller, president of the NJEA teachers union.

LeRoy Jones, chairman of the New Jersey State Democratic Committee, says today begins the work of uniting the other candidates to rebuild a solid Democratic Party that can win in November.