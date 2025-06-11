Credit: (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New Jersey’s next governor faces a raft of challenges.

A growing need for more affordable housing. Money for mass transit and schools. Sustaining health care, food security and other safety net programs given the prospect of massive federal funding cuts. Balancing a state budget and the demands of tax-weary New Jersey residents.

Voters made their choices, setting up a November election between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill.

Regardless of their choice in the primary, many voters seemed to have affordability on their minds this year, and the issue was clearly reflected in multiple campaigns. It’s a topic Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat in his second and last four-year term, tried to address by establishing a state-level child tax credit, expanding the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit to a beefing up and rebranding of state-funded property-tax relief benefits — and making renters once again eligible to receive them.

But amid these efforts, tolls on state highways went up along with NJ Transit fares. The state gas tax continued its steady rise. And additional increases in these areas are also in the offing. At the same time, housing and energy costs are increasing, along with general inflation, leaving many in New Jersey worse off financially.

Last year also brought with it another increase in the size of the average New Jersey property-tax bill, despite Murphy’s push to ease pressure on property tax-reliant, K-12 school districts by boosting state aid for public education.

So for all the talk of addressing these prevailing affordability concerns, the next governor will come into office as many in the state are frustrated with the high costs that come with living in New Jersey.

Meanwhile, many retired state and local government workers on a pension in New Jersey have been without cost-of-living adjustments to their benefits because of a measure enacted by state policymakers more than a decade ago to save costs. The pressure to aid these retirees will only increase during the next governor’s tenure.

Budget imbalance

In recent years, Murphy has worked with lawmakers to reverse a decades-long trend of shorting state obligations to the public-worker pension funds. Murphy and Democrats who control the Legislature have made efforts to retire bonded debt and boost budget reserves, measures highlighted as progress by major Wall Street credit-rating agencies.

But state government has been operating in recent years with a wide gap between projected annual revenues and expenditures. That gap has been closed, on paper, with a series of one-shot, nonrecurring measures. For example, a budget surplus that once totaled more than $10 billion is projected to drop below $7 billion by the time the next fiscal year comes to a close in 2026. And Murphy’s final draft of the proposed budget for the 2026 fiscal year — now pegged at $58.3 billion — would carry a structural gap of more than $1 billion under the latest revenue forecasts.

Adding to the budget sustainability concerns were the latest long-range projections from a nonpartisan panel of fiscal experts assembled by Rowan University’s public-policy center. In a report issued earlier this year, the group predicted multibillion-dollar gaps between annual revenues and expenditures are likely to persist for the next several fiscal years, even under its most optimistic economic forecasts.

Federal changes

The panel also warned about new policies enacted in Washington, D. C., including cuts in funding for Medicaid, the state and federally funded health care program, that could add to New Jersey’s budget deficit and aggravate the fiscal challenges facing the next governor. The state is allocating more than $24 billion for Medicaid in the next budget year, with nearly $15 billion from federal sources. But Republicans in Congress are pushing a bill that state officials estimate would eliminate $3.6 billion from New Jersey’s share of Medicaid funding and end coverage for more than 360,000 residents.

Cuts at the federal level are also expected to reduce funding for New Jersey’s child welfare system, food security programs, community violence intervention and more. Other Republican-led changes in Washington, D.C. could result in cost increases averaging 110%, or $1,260 per person, for more than 450,000 New Jersey residents receiving health insurance through Get Covered NJ, the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace, state officials said.

With President Donald Trump’s plans to close the U.S. Education Department, funding decisions made in New Jersey take on greater importance. Some school districts have already confronted attempts by the new administration to take away preapproved federal funding.

School funding

The new governor will have a chance to make significant changes to the way public schools are funded in New Jersey. Money for K-12 education is a large part of the state’s budget each year and the cost of public education is the largest share of local property taxes, which now average more than $10,000 per home statewide.

How much money each district gets from the state is based on the School Funding Reform Act, which dates to 2008 and has long been criticized by leaders in both Democratic and Republican parties for not providing stable levels of revenue year to year. Many education leaders and lawmakers believe it is finally time for some updates after the state fully funded the formula for the first time this fiscal year. Murphy suggested some changes to the formula in his proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning on July 1, but the changes would only be in place for one year unless the next governor decides to keep them.

New Jersey is also facing legal challenges around its efforts to desegregate schools, which remain among the most racially bifurcated in the country in large part due to residential segregation and the requirement that children attend schools in the community where they live. A lawsuit over the lack of progress in rectifying the issue, filed in state court by families and advocates early in Murphy’s first term, may result in a ruling during the next governor’s term.

Affordable housing

When it comes to affordability, housing costs weighed heavily on voters’ minds. The next governor faces a housing crisis decades in the making, with a demand for more than 200,000 affordable homes to meet current need, according to data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition that most politicians cite as accurate. Murphy signed into law a new process for determining local housing obligations that would, at best, lead to the construction of 60,000 new low-cost homes over 10 years, but housing plans being filed by municipalities indicate that far fewer will wind up being built.

Murphy is also pushing for zoning changes to open abandoned commercial properties to housing development, but lawmakers have not moved the bills he is supporting. Meanwhile, housing costs continue to rise, with Zillow reporting the median sale price for a home in New Jersey at close to $477,000 in March and Apartments.com listing the average rent in the state at $2,059 per month.

Mass transit

Millions of New Jersey residents depend on mass transit for work, school and daily errands. New Jersey Transit, the statewide bus and rail agency, has struggled to maintain regular service at times, in part because some of the infrastructure it uses is controlled by Amtrak, the federal rail service, and is prone to breakdowns, especially during heat waves. A three-day strike by NJ Transit train engineers in May — the first job action the agency faced in more than 40 years — resulted in a tentative contract agreement.

Throughout his tenure, Murphy has stressed the role NJ Transit plays in sustaining the overall state economy, even though it is not widely available in every region. Murphy convinced lawmakers last year to establish a temporary tax on top-earning corporations they have labeled a “transit fee” because the revenue generated is now statutorily dedicated to help fund NJ Transit.

But that tax will expire by law on Dec. 31, 2028, unless the next governor works with lawmakers to extend it as a dedicated source of revenue, or they find some other way of subsidizing NJ Transit’s operating budget to ease pressure on fares. Those fares are already due to go up by 3% on July 1, after being increased by 15% last year as the agency has sought to offset the expiration of federal pandemic aid.

Meanwhile, another significant source of outside funding for NJ Transit has been the toll-supported New Jersey Turnpike Authority, an agency that administers both the turnpike and Garden State Parkway. The next governor will have to decide whether to carry on these funding transfers, as well as similar diversions from the state Clean Energy Fund that environmental activists have long opposed.

Other Murphy initiatives

Murphy’s administration has also prioritized children’s mental health and maternal health, as New Jersey lags the nationwide average for maternal mortality and has significant racial disparities in maternal health outcomes. Black women are seven times — and Hispanic women 3.5 times — more likely to die than white mothers, according to the latest state analysis. Murphy’s budget proposal for the coming year includes more than $36 million for Family Connects NJ, a free program that provides all new moms a home visit from a trained nurse who assesses their health and the baby’s and can connect them with support services. The program, now available in 11 counties, would be available statewide starting in 2027, assuming the next governor continues to fund the initiative.

Whoever takes office next year will also control the future of the Statewide Student Support Services program, a mental health model for students Murphy launched in the fall of 2023 in response to a sharp increase in depression, anxiety and stress among teens and young adults that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The model, which created 15 service hubs statewide, is slated to cost $43 million in the coming year.

There is also the Arrive Together pilot program, which state officials created in late 2021 and which pairs mental health clinicians with police when responding to people experiencing a mental health crisis. Murphy’s latest budget proposal includes $20 million for the program, which is now in all 21 counties, and appears to be reducing the use of force by police in these types of calls, according to a 2023 study. A bill pending in the Legislature would codify it into law.

Murphy’s budget proposal also includes $25.5 million in revenues from cannabis sales to support hospital and community-based violence intervention programs that provide peer support, counseling, mentorship and conflict mediation in neighborhoods where violence is common.

Voting rights, voting security

The next governor may also have a hand in shaping New Jersey’s future elections. A presidential executive order, at least partly stayed by the courts, and federal legislation could force changes here.

Democrats have pushed to expand voting rights with same-day voter registration and universal mail-in balloting, while Republicans have embraced efforts to tighten controls around the ballot box, including requiring voters to show identification. Currently a voter’s signature is proof of their identity. Hundreds of thousands of voters of all political affiliations are using mail-in ballots consistently; about one in five votes cast in last year’s presidential election, about 841,000 total, were by mail-in ballots.

— Bobby Brier, Hannah Gross, John Reitmeyer and Colleen O’Dea contributed reporting.