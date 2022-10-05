Resistance to NJ’s warehouse boom continues

A warehouse project proposed by Bridge Point 8 for the former American Cyanamid site in West Windsor would include seven buildings over 653 acres. The plan has drawn loud opposition from residents, including Stacey Fox, who said, “I get why they all want to be here. That doesn’t mean it’s OK to pave over the Garden State, making it completely impervious.”

New Jersey’s office of planning advocacy recently adopted guidance advising municipalities that are considering adding warehouses. Fox said it made no difference in West Windsor, where the town planning board approved Bridge Point 8 in June.

The siting guidance may have come too late for West Windsor. But, said Mike Cerra, executive director of the New Jersey League of Municipalities, “it’s really a credible, third-party source telling you ‘here are some thing to look at. Here’s a process.’”

The next hurdle for Bridge Point 8 is county approval.