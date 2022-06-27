Rep. Smith lauds court’s abortion decision, raps Murphy and NJ lawmakers

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) spoke at an anti-abortion rally in Trenton this weekend, praising the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe V. Wade. Smith criticized the Reproductive Freedom Act, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in January, which expands access to abortion, contraception, and does away with limits on when a woman can access an abortion in New Jersey. By contrast, Smith has said he would seek to ban abortions after 15 weeks, an idea that has health care providers and advocates in New Jersey deeply concerned.

“The reversal of Roe just ushers in a new period for all of us, to talk to our lawmakers here in New Jersey. Again, I can’t be more disappointed in Governor Murphy and the Legislature. But their position, according to the Marist poll, is supported by only 17% of the public — abortion on demand until birth,” said Smith.

In the wake of Friday’s ruling, at least 13 states have trigger laws that would ban abortion immediately; at least eight have already enacted them. Dr. Glenmarie Matthews is an abortion care provider who fears the consequences for women around the country. “People that will be impacted the most are those of course that are marginalized already. It will be Black women. It will be people at the poverty level. So how can we come up with funding so that those individuals get access to the care that they need?” said Matthews.