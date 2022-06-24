Rashajon Johnson, a profile in hope: Watch latest episode of ‘21’

Johnson explains how his upbringing inspired Hope With N, his nonprofit

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | June 24, 2022 | Social Issues

The latest episode in the NJ PBS digital documentary series “21″ is now online. The series examines the simple question, “Does where you live in the state affect how you live?” The “21” series profiles one person in each of the 21 counties in New Jersey and looks at the social determinants that affect that person’s life.

Featured in the latest episode is Rashajon Johnson from Passaic County, whom some describe as a modern-day superhero who proves that power comes from hope and human kindness. Laid off from his job during the pandemic, Johnson saw many people in Passaic in great need. “Community is everything,” he says. He discusses the impetus for the founding of his nonprofit Hope With N. Watch here.

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