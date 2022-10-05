Proposed law: Parents must be notified when kids are locked in isolation rooms

New light is being shed on a highly controversial technique used in some schools, where students — primarily those with disabilities — are locked in so-called isolation rooms. Padded closets are used to seclude and or restrain students for alleged misbehavior in class. Under state law, it’s completely legal.

A new proposed bill would require school districts to immediately notify parents if their child is put in one of the rooms. And it would force educators to be more transparent about when and for how long they use the technique. The move comes in the wake of an investigation by Star-Ledger reporter Kelly Heyboer, who joins us to discuss the practice.