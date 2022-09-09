Princeton offers free tuition to families earning $100,000 or less

Rhonda Schaffler, Business Correspondent | September 9, 2022 | Education, Business
The expanded aid program comes after Princeton raised tuition by 2.5%

Princeton University has expanded its financial aid program, giving more students a free ride. Students whose families earn $100,000 a year or less will likely attend the school for free, as the university will pay for tuition, room and board. Previously, only students whose household income was $65,000 or less qualified for full financial aid. The Ivy League university says it expects more than one-quarter of its undergraduates won’t pay anything. The expanded aid program comes after Princeton raised tuition by 2.5% — less than the average 3% increase at other New Jersey schools, like Rutgers University. Tuition and fees at Princeton without aid, exceed $57,000 a year.  

