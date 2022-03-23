Pep rally sets up Saint Peter’s for Sweet 16

After securing their place in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the Saint Peter’s University team is laser-focused on their game Friday in Philadelphia against the no. 3 seed Purdue. It took just under an hour for the Jersey City-based Saint Peter’s to sell out of tickets for that game. Saint Peter’s Peacocks are being sent off with a pep rally on Wednesday.

Twenty-two years after playing in the Sweet 16 with Seton Hall, team coach Shaheen Holloway said, “I’ve been through it. I tell these guys, ‘you put yourselves in this situation. It’s a good thing. Just enjoy it, but don’t let it get to your head.'”