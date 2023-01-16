One town acts to ban marijuana businesses

Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns.

One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further. In Madison, a small town in Morris County which voted two-thirds in favor of legalizing marijuana, the town council is on the cusp of rejecting a medical dispensary for the town. The council overwhelmingly approved an ordinance allowing medical marijuana sales, but is now trying to repeal that ordinance and pass new ones ensuring no other cannabis dispensary can open.

Suzanne Schreiber, who led a grassroots movement to overturn the ordinance, said some residents were concerned that a medical marijuana dispensary could eventually lead to sales of recreational marijuana. “It’s not right for this town,” Schreiber said. “This is a town with parks, a beautiful downtown, our borough hall, schools, the downtown charm. It’s not a place for a medical marijuana dispensary or a recreational marijuana dispensary.”

Council members are expected to vote later this month to overturn the medical dispensary ordinance.