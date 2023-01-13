Expungement clinic works to clear cannabis convictions

If you were busted for weed, a group of lawyers in Newark offered their legal services for free on Friday. The expungement clinic was hosted by legal and racial justice organizations to provide pro bono assistance for anyone with nonviolent cannabis convictions to clear their records. After recreational cannabis became legal in New Jersey last year, hundreds of thousands of criminal convictions involving small amounts of marijuana were automatically expunged. But anyone with a case that involved other charges must go to court to get their record cleared.

“Trying to get a job working at the airport, trying to do possibly mechanic work and having that on my background, I wasn’t able to get employment in those types of agencies. So I feel like this will help me move forward and possibly get a job in the airline eventually,” said Edward Ramirez, a Jersey City resident.

Ramirez was just one success story from Friday’s expungement clinic, run by the cannabis-related business 420 NJ Events. It’s one of many such clinics they’ve held around the state, this one focusing on Newark.

It takes three to six months before the records are cleared.