On second anniversary of Jan. 6, a look back

Before the House session started Friday, Democrats in the conference held a memorial ceremony outside the Capitol to recognize the five Capitol Police officers who were killed on Jan. 6, 2021, including New Jersey native Officer Brian Sicknick. They also kept 140 seconds of silence in honor of the 140 officers who were badly wounded that day.

Friday, President Joe Biden presented the Presidential Citizens Medal — the highest civilian honor — to 12 people who played a significant role in certifying the election and safeguarding our democracy. Seven of them were Capitol police officers, with a posthumous award going to Sicknick.

And two years later, so many involved in the events of the day look back at what it was like and reflect on where we are as a nation today.