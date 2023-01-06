Credit: (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

On Jan. 4, 2021, the top leaders of the U.S. Capitol Police joined in a conference call for an intelligence briefing regarding the upcoming joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 to certify the results of November’s presidential election. The second person to speak was John Donohue, head of the Capitol Police intelligence division. He did not mince words.

Donohue, now a senior fellow at Rutgers’ Center on Policing, had been on the job for only 52 days, but brought with him the national reputation earned as the former chief of strategic initiatives in the New York City Police Department and a nationally recognized expert in cyber intelligence and counterterrorism.

According to a transcript of his deposition before the House Jan. 6 subcommittee, just recently made public, he offered this analysis on the torrent of social media and open-source data his team was sorting through. “My statement to those who were present was that I had never seen the amount or frequency in volume of this sort of chatter since the rise of the ISIS caliphate.” Donohue’s transcript was part of a trove of documents the January 6 Select Committee has made public since it filed its final report on the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The 845-page report — based on 1,000-plus interviews; documents collected, including emails, texts, and phone records; and a year and a half of investigation —lays out how former President Donald Trump and his allies sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. It also recommends barring former President Donald Trump from holding office again.

“What was the response on the other end of the call?” the committee lawyer asked.

“Silence,” Donohue answered.

That conference call was held the day after Donohoue’s division had submitted its final 12-page threat assessment report, which was issued to all members on the call and concluded with this troubling warning:

“Supporters of the current president see January 6, 2021, as the last opportunity to overturn the results of the presidential election. This sense of desperation and disappointment may lead to more of an incentive to become violent. Unlike previous post-election protests, the targets of the pro-Trump supporters are not necessarily the counter-protesters as they were previously, but rather Congress itself is the target on the 6th.”

Status quo

But the report and the phone call apparently did nothing to prompt any tactical changes in the operational divisions of the police department, as this exchange between the committee lawyer and Donohue suggests:

Q: Do you think that warning, particularly that Congress itself was the target and not counter protesters like the previous two marches, do you think that warning was properly heeded by the Capitol Police leadership?

A: In retrospect, probably not.

Q: Why not?

A: I do not know.

Q: What did they do with the information you gave them operationally, if you know?

A: I do not know.

Q: Did anyone at any point after January 4th tell you what changed operationally as a result of your briefing?

A: No, not at all. I wasn’t in the operational chain of command … there were a number of operational commands that were on the line.

Q: OK. But nothing was communicated to you as to what was being done about your and your division’s warning, correct?

A: No.

“He couldn’t have given them a more clear warning than he did,” according to John Farmer, director of Rutgers Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience. “The question is: What the hell happened? I guess they didn’t take it seriously.”

Communications breakdown

These exchanges illustrate the breakdown within the Capitol Police hierarchy to identify and effectively communicate security threats to those who need to know. That shortcoming has long plagued the intelligence community, a failure that reached critical mass before the Sept. 11, 2001, destruction of the World Trade Center towers. But in that case, the breakdown was between different agencies — the FBI, CIA, NSA, and so forth. In this case it was in one small police department.

Donohue was hired to fix an intelligence operation that was broken. He soon discovered a laundry list of problems, but he concentrated on the most fundamental one — the mentality of those in charge. His predecessor, he testified, had a “military mindset” that dominated the post 9-11 world. That approach focused on external, foreign threats, and did not adjust to the escalating domestic threats that had become more dangerous, he said.

In fact, Donohue had appeared before Congress and warned them less than six months before Jan. 6.

“Revolutionary extremists have federal, state and local law enforcement squarely in their sights. The outcomes are not predictable, and the time for acknowledging this phenomenon and rapidly working to preserve civil society is upon us,” he testified. “America is at a crossroads; the intersection of constitutional rights and legitimate law enforcement has never been more at risk by domestic actors as it is now, as seditionists actively promote a revolution. … How we ultimately move forward together as a country, as Americans, depends how we negotiate this moment in history.

Soon after he arrived at the Capitol, it was clearly evident to him that “we were not a intelligence-sharing operation, primarily because of capacity …. We were largely on the receiving end … of information as it was coming from partner agencies.”

In short, Donohue knew the agency needed a dramatic overhaul in philosophy, structure and practices. It would be a long haul. “Some members were appreciative of having the opportunity to try something new. There were others who were less so,” he testified. “It was not a high-performing team.”

So, there were a slew of reasons the Capitol Police failed to protect the Capitol on Jan. 6, but collecting intelligence was actually not one of them, Donohue insisted. The briefings and written reports “were exactly the way a professional intelligence organization should share its assessments in how things were changing and … the volume and tenor of the online kind of dialogue.”

As December progressed, Donohue became increasingly concerned about the volume and tone of chatter and intelligence that was coming in. On Jan. 1, he became alarmed, when he read a report about a man arrested at a hotel in Arlington, Virginia

“He was from the middle of nowhere, New York,” he testified. “Police arrested him at the time for letting rounds go in that parking lot from … an assault rifle. He said, ‘I’m here to protect Donald Trump.’”

That incident, Donohue said, “was what changed the dynamic for me … That I when it was very clear that there was something much more afoot that we needed to be worried about.” Trump, he realized, was the X-factor.

Trump lit the fuse

And it was Trump, who lit the fuse during his rally and speech on the Ellipse the morning of Jan. 6, Donohue believes.

“It’s what happened the day of the event that really is the one piece of that puzzle that was what caused it, in my mind.”

The House Jan. 6 subcommittee shares Donohue’s view. This is what they said in their final report on Dec. 21:

“The shortfall of communications, intelligence and law enforcement around January 6th was much less about what they did or did not know. It was more about what they could not know. The President of the United States inciting a mob to march on the Capitol and impede the work of Congress is not a scenario our intelligence and law enforcement communities envisioned for this country. Prior to January 6th, it was unimaginable. Whatever weaknesses existed in the policies, procedures, or institutions, they were not to blame for what happened on that day.

Donohue, who resigned from the Capitol Police in April 2020, declined a request for an interview.