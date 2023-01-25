NJ joins federal lawsuit against Google

Lawsuit alleges the company unfairly restricted competition for digital advertising

Rhonda Schaffler, Business Correspondent | January 25, 2023 | Business, Law & Public Safety

New Jersey is joining seven other states and the U.S. Department of Justice in a lawsuit against Google. The suit alleges the search engine used its market dominance to unfairly restrict competition in the digital advertising marketplace.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said, “Big tech companies like Google have grown larger by stomping out competition in their industry to build monopolies over everything from searches to advertising.” He said the lawsuit makes clear that no company is too big or powerful to be held accountable for its actions. Digital ads account for about 80% of Google’s revenue.

In response to the suit, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, said the litigation “doubles down on a flawed argument that would slow innovation, raise advertising fees and make it harder for thousands of small businesses and publishers to grow.”

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TAGS: ALPHABET DIGITAL ADS DIGITAL ADVERTISING GOOGLE GOOGLE LAWSUIT MATTHEW PLATKIN U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
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