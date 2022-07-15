NJ gun owners packing new carry-permit classes

Gun owners in New Jersey are packing classes focused on applications for new carry permits — and lining up for instruction at shooting ranges so they can learn how to draw and fire a weapon safely. People want to enroll in open-carry classes since a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for owners to apply for carry permits without having to first prove “justifiable need.”

“Drawing from a holster is very different for the New Jersey shooter who’s never done it, who’s now entering this new world,” said Rick Friedman of RTSP Shooting Range. In the carry-permit application class, people are walked through the statutory paperwork, while proficiency is honed on the shooting range. “You get knowledge of something you may have to use. I mean, you don’t want people running around with guns who don’t know what the hell they’re doing,” said Woodbridge gun owner Joe Kilburg.