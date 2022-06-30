Most Americans disagree with SCOTUS on concealed handguns, poll finds

The majority of Americans say the United States Supreme Court got it wrong on a recent ruling about federal gun safety. According to a new Monmouth University poll out Thursday, 56% of those surveyed say individual states should be allowed to set their own rules on who can carry a concealed handgun. Some 42% sided with the court’s decision that people have a constitutional right to carry weapons in public for self-defense.

The poll also finds public support remains high for certain gun-safety measures like background checks, so-called red flag laws and a national registry for owners. More than half, 54%, say the right to bear arms is important but should have restrictions.