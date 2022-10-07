NJ Dems channel outrage over Supreme Court’s abortion decision

New Jersey’s Democrats are rallying the troops as Election Day is fast approaching. A four-day Democratic Party state convention is underway, with leaders laser-focused on an agenda they believe will appeal to voters. In particular, they’re hoping to galvanize women voters in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

“These Democrats in New Jersey are running in suburban races here; a lot of suburban women are incredibly concerned about reproductive freedom,” said Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky.

A Monmouth University poll out earlier this week shows 82% of Americans ranked inflation as an extremely or very important issue compared to 56% who ranked abortion as a top worry.