NJ abortion rights advocates vow to fight for additional legislation

Abortion rights advocates rallied outside the State House Annex in Trenton Thursday, arguing for more reproductive health and abortion rights legislation in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe and let states decide the issue of abortion access. Advocates acknowledge that New Jersey has already codified abortion access and passed laws protecting providers and people from out of state seeking abortion in New Jersey. But they want state lawmakers to go further and pass the proposed Reproductive Equity Act. That measure would mandate insurance coverage for birth control and abortion-related health care.

“The last gubernatorial election was fairly close and so I think what lawmakers are trying to do is waiting to … read the tea leaves. And the election might be what they’re waiting for,” said Jackie Cornell, the new executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey.