Murphy welcomes Netflix — and its job potential

Netflix is building a $900M production facility at Fort Monmouth

Joanna Gagis, Senior Correspondent | November 3, 2023 | Arts & Entertainment, Business

Gov. Murphy on Friday welcomed Netflix to New Jersey. Netflix is building a $900 million production facility on the site of the former Fort Monmouth Army base.

Emphasizing the job potential of the development, Murphy said, “Together these union workers will literally build a new cornerstone for New Jersey’s burgeoning film and television production industry. And then once this facility is completed, our hard-working IATSE members will be the beating heart behind every production.”

Netflix won a bid to build the studio, which will extend to 500,000 square feet and will include 12 sound stages. Netflix will have to knock down at least 95 former Army buildings, some that were built as early as the 1920s.

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