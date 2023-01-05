Proposed NJ Netflix hub gets mixed reviews

Netflix — the giant streaming company that brought you movies like Glass Onion, as well as a docuseries depicting Harry and Meghan — recently got the nod to produce a new project: a proposed $900 million East Coast production facility. To be built on 292 acres at the deactivated Fort Monmouth military base, it will feature 12 sound stages, create thousands of local jobs and generate up to $4.6 billion in economic value over a decade, the company promises.

Proponents rave, it’s a boost for both the local and the state economy and a way for New Jersey to carve out a foothold in the TV and film industry. But critics warn, the deal’s potentially a political windfall that could leave taxpayers holding the bag.